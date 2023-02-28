Octopath Traveler 2 Cait Farming Guide: How to Find, Capture, Abilities & More

Image Source: Square Enix

Caits are back in Octopath Traveler 2, and if you’ve played the first game, you’ll know how valuable and rare these little cats can be. They’re great for experience farming, but they can also offer a host of other benefits if you know what you’re doing. Here’s a complete guide to Cait farming in Octopath Traveler 2, including how to beat or catch them, and what abilities they come with.

How to Farm Caits in Octopath Traveler 2

Caits have a small chance of appearing in your random encounters in Octopath Traveler 2. The regular ones can show up in any battle, while Chubby Caits will only start showing up in higher level areas once you reach the 40s and above.

To increase your chances of encountering Caits, you’ll want to make sure you have the Hunter Support Skill, More Rare Monsters, unlocked and equipped. If you have Ochette in your party, you can simply level her up and unlock Hunter skills on her until you get More Rare Monsters. If you’re not a fan of Ochette, you can unlock the Hunter job separately and put it on another character.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Basically, More Rare Monsters increases your chances of encountering Caits and Octopuffs in Octopath Traveler 2, so make sure to have it enabled when you go Cait farming.

How to Beat and Capture Caits

Just like in the first game, Caits in Octopath Traveler 2 will flee randomly, and if they do, you won’t get anything out of the encounter. They’re also resistant to physical attacks and can evade them, so you’ll want to hit them with magic instead.

Characters like Osvald and Temenos will be able to hit them with magic spells, but essentially, you can have any character use Soulstone items on them to deal damage as well. As long as you’re focusing them down with magic and Soulstones, you’ll be able to kill them in no time, rewarding you with oodles of experience and JP.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Alternatively, you can capture them with Ochette instead. When battling a Cait, make sure to keep an eye on the color of its name when you target it. Once it’s down to the red, Boost with Ochette and capture the Cait. You’ll still get experience and JP for your efforts, but now you have a Cait at your disposal when you use Ochette, which can be very helpful in battles.

Cait Monster Abilities

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Caits can be very helpful in battle if you summon them with Ochette, but their effects are random. So far, we’ve only captured the regular Cultured Cait, which comes with the following ability:

Deluxe Luck of the Cait: Potential to replenish health for the entire party, provide buffs, and restore SP after each action.

Considering that Ochette has unlimited beast summons, this means that you can buff the party as many times as you want with a Cait without having to worry about recapturing it again.

That does it for our Cait farming guide in Octopath Traveler 2. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

