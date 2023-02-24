Mortal Kombat 12 Has Finally Been Confirmed! …By a Dull Earnings Report

Image Source: NetherRealm Studios

Thanks to a Warner Bros. Discovery earnings report, it has been officially confirmed that there is indeed a twelfth Mortal Kombat game in the works. This news comes a few months after Ed Boon himself teased that the next game coming out of NetherRealm Studios would be either Injustice 3 or Mortal Kombat 12.

The only other piece of information that was revealed by Warner Bros. Discovery is that the next game in the signature fighting game series will release sometime in 2023. Seeing as how NetherRealm has yet to make any official announcement themselves, it is likely that gamers won’t be able to get their hands on the game until very late in the year, although this, of course, remains unconfirmed.

The plot of Mortal Kombat 12 still remains under wraps, but it should be interesting to see what’s in store for the game’s story mode as the ending showcased a new blank slate for the franchise. Also, those who played the story DLC pack were treated to two more endings that take place after the standard game’s conclusion. Yet whether or not this will impact the story of Mortal Kombat 12 hasn’t been announced, so fans will have to wait and see.

It’s not surprising that Warner Bros. and NetherRealm are going to release a new game, as Mortal Kombat 11 was generally well-received and had good sales numbers. Not to mention that Warner Bros. is also planning on releasing a sequel to the 2021 Mortal Kombat film, which means that they likely want a new and fresh game to help get audiences back into the brutal world before the new movie comes out.

