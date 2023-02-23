Image Source: Mundfish via Twinfinite

Focus Entertainment and Mundfish’s alternate history first-person shooter Atomic Heart is finally out and on store shelves. While it’s chock-full with killer robots, murderous mutants, and enough weaponry to kickstart World War 3, there are also plenty of environmental puzzles that’ll make you scratch your noggin. So, if you’re wondering how to solve the Boiler Room puzzle in Atomic Heart, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s get into it!

How to Do the Boiler Room Puzzle in Atomic Heart

Quite early on in your Atomic Heart adventure, shortly after powering up the elevator, you’ll be given the Into the Fire objective, which involves cooling off the boiler in the boiler room. Before you can start cooling off the boiler, however, you’re going to need to take care of a few rogue Lab-Tech robots that are patrolling the area. Thankfully, they’re weakened versions of the android, likely due to the excessive heat in the boiler room.

Image Source: Mundfish via Twinfinite

Once you’ve dealt with the Lab-Tech robots, you’ll need to head to the pile of Candles and grab one. These candles are filled with a special Cryo-Polymer cooling liquid, which is exactly what you need to cool off the boiler. Using your Telekinesis, pick up the Candle and place it in the opening tube that is highlighted on your hud.

Unfortunately, it’s not as easy as simply placing the Candle into the chute. Instead, the Candle will get stuck in the pipe, and you’ll need to use your Telekinesis to move the candle along the pipe and transport it to the boiler. Once you’ve cooled off all three boilers, your objective will be complete.

Image Source: Mundfish via Twinfinite

It’s important to note that Atomic Heart is rife with quite a few bugs and glitches, and one that may impact you is in the boiler room. Basically, there’s a glitch that stops you from placing the Candle into the chute. If this happens, we suggest switching off your game and reloading it. Upon reloading your game, you should hopefully be able to proceed with the boiler room puzzle.

So, what do you know: That’s everything you need to know about how to solve the Boiler Room puzzle in Atomic Heart. For more, here’s how to deal with those pesky Dandelion CCTV cameras. Or, if you’d rather, feel free to peruse the links down below.

Related Posts