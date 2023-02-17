Image Source: EA.com

Wild Hearts has finally been released after months and weeks of waiting. If you’re one of those players who pre-ordered the game ahead of time, you can expect some goodies to claim when you finally get to play. However, some players need clarification on how to claim their bonuses properly. So today, let’s discuss how to redeem Wild Hearts pre-order bonuses.

How to Claim Wild Hearts Pre-Order Rewards

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

Redeeming your pre-order bonuses is actually very simple. When you login into the game, press Start on your controller/mouse to go to your options submenu.

From here, click on the Add-Ons tab, and all of your pre-order bonuses will be waiting for you to claim. What is nice is that you can either enable or disable them at will.

This will also apply to any future Add-On content Wild Hearts may add. In a recent interview, Wild Hearts Devs did confirm the game will receive free post-launch content, similar to Monster Hunter title updates. Therefore, if Wild Hearts gives out any free rewards, whether they be cosmetics, or loot such as armor and weapons, you’ll be able to claim them from the Add-Ons, just like your pre-order bonuses.

That’s everything you need to know on how to redeem Wild Hearts pre-order bonuses. Be sure to check out our latest Wild Hearts guides, like whether or not you should pet or slay Kemono, and more below.

