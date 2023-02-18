How to Redeem Preorder Bonus DLC in Like a Dragon Ishin

Image Source: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and Sega

Like a Dragon Ishin, the remake of 2014’s Ryū ga Gotoku Ishin!, is now available to Western audiences and comes with some extra items if you happened to preorder it or bought the Digital Deluxe Edition. These additional resources and items are not unlocked automatically though, and require some seeking out to obtain. Here is how to redeem preorder DLC in Like a Dragon Ishin.

Redeeming Like a Dragon Ishin Preorder Bonus DLC

Like a Dragon Ishin offers extra downloadable content that comes in preorder bonuses, Deluxe Edition extras, and a few free packs. Most of the DLC are cosmetic skins for weapons and characters, but there a few that help with upgrading weapons.

The preorder DLC can be redeemed by talking to Bakumatsu Bob located at the Teradaya Inn, standing in the back of the right hallway when you first enter the building. The Teradaya Inn is the home base for your character, Sakamoto Ryoma.

Bakumatsu Bob can be easily spotted by his afro and makeup, and is similar to Bob Utsunomiya of previous Yakuza titles. He will give you a list of all the DLC that has been downloaded, but must be redeemed one at a time. The game also must be saved after certain redemptions to ensure progress isn’t lost due to unexpected errors.

You will have to return to him if you have downloaded new bonuses, and at least one of the items included in the Deluxe Edition will require having enough space in your inventory to fit it all.

How to Equip Skins and Cosmetics

It’s also worth noting that you’ll need to go to specific locations in order to equip the cosmetics you redeem.

After successfully receiving cosmetics or skins from Bakematsu Bob, head up to Ryoma’s room on the second floor. Once inside, examine the clothing hanging up on the wall and interact with it. You can then select which of the skins or outfits you’d like to apply to Ryoma or the other characters in the game.

This can also be done by interacting with the clothes found in Ryoma’s room at the Shinsengumi base.

That is how to redeem preorder DLC in Like a Dragon Ishin. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for more Like a Dragon Ishin coverage and follow the links below for other helpful guides on the game.

