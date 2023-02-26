How to Pick Up Tent in Sons of the Forest

Image Source: Endnight Games Ltd via Twinfinite

Like in many survival-based games, a home base where you can get some much-needed rest is one of the most crucial parts of Sons of the Forest. But, if you’re here, you’re probably wondering how this is done and what’s required of you to do so. Worry not though, as we’re here to help with this guide on how to pick up a tent in Sons of the Forest.

How Do You Pick Up a Tent in Sons of the Forest? Answered

Players can pick up their tent in Sons of the Forest by hitting the sticks with their axe to deconstruct it and pressing ‘E’ to grab their tarp.

You can find the necessary tool to do so by opening your emergency pack by pressing the ‘I’ key in your inventory and equipping it with the left-click button on your mouse. Then, you can hit the ‘left-click’ button again on one of the sticks to dismantle the tent and pick up the tarp.

If this action does not work for you, you may have ‘Structured Damage’ off in the Gameplay settings, which can prevent you from taking apart the tent. Therefore, players must turn it on to trigger this gameplay mechanic. You can also jump on top of the tent to dismantle it quickly and pick up the item.

Once you grab the tarp and sticks, you can craft another one in a new area as long as there is enough room to build your new base of operations.

How to Pick Tarp in Sons of the Forest

When your tarp is lying on the ground in Sons of the Forest, you can hold ‘C’ near it to grab the object. However, if there happens to be an item on top of it, you must remove it in order for this interaction to work. Additionally, players can build other types of shelters, like a Hunting Shelter and a Small Log Cabin, once they collect enough wood and rock materials.

That's everything you need to know about how to pick up a tent in Sons of the Forest.

