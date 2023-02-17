Image Source: EA

Wild Hearts is finally here, and fans of the monster-hunting genre just can’t get enough of fighting Azuma’s wild creatures, known as the Kemono. In order to defeat some of the bigger and badder ones roaming the land, you’ll need plenty of helpful resources. Here is everything you need to know about how to get Mirror Stone in Wild Hearts.

What Is Mirror Stone Used for in Wild Hearts?

Like a lot of the resources in Wild Hearts, Mirror Stone are key to creating or even upgrading your weapons and armor. When you go to craft for any number of karakuri, you’ll likely notice that this is one of the key ingredients you need, especially in the earlier stages of the game.

Unfortunately, Mirror Stone isn’t as easy to get your hands on as most of the resources. In fact, you won’t even be able to acquire it until you reach a certain point in Wild Hearts.

How to Get Mirror Stone in Wild Hearts? Answered

To be exact, you’ll need to progress all the way to the third area of the game, known as the Akikure Canyon, in order to get your hands on Mirror Stone in Wild Hearts. Once you reach this location, you’ll need to find the specific yellow-looking rocks that can be mined to gather this resource.

The easiest place to find them is in the northern part of the Canyon, Buddha Cave, Winter Solstice Cavern, and Gingko Forest specifically. You’ll also be able to find other valuable ores, such as Golden Hematite, in this location.

For now, that is everything you need to know about how to get Mirror Stone in Wild Hearts. For more on the game, including how to redeem preorder bonuses, check out all of the related guides we’ve got below.

