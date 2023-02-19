Image via Electronic Arts

Not all resources are obtained the same way in Wild Hearts. Some are obtained when players vanquish a particular beast, while others are gained by examining specific points or areas on the map. Other times, a certain finesse is called for, requiring you to treat a Kemono with a bit more care and compassion. We’re here to help you figure out how to do the latter with a guide on how to get Leporine Fruit in Wild Hearts.

Where to Find Leporine Fruit in Wild Hearts

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

Right now, there is only one way to acquire Leporine Fruit in Wild Hearts, and it requires you to be a little more gentle than usual.

Similar to the Pointed Scale, another material that can be found in Azuma, Leporine Fruit can only be gathered by petting a small Kemono called the Gladefruit Hare. Unlike the Pointed Scale though, Leporine Fruit can only be collected in one area of the map — Harugasumi Way. Once you approach one of the fruit-wearing hares, it’ll prompt you to either Pet or Slay, which is when you’ll choose the kinder option.

You’ll still get resources if you choose to kill the creature, but the only way to obtain Leporine Fruit is by petting this Kemono. Keep in mind that just because you pet a Gladefruit Hare doesn’t mean you’ll always get the fruit you’re after. If a drop isn’t triggered, just pet as many as you can until they drop what you’re looking for.

What Does Leporine Fruit Do?

As for what Leporine Fruit does in Wild Hearts, it’s mainly used for cooking.

It’s described as a seasoning with a sweet fragrance, and eating it will give boosts to your Wood Resilience (+3), Wood Boost (3%), and Attack Foil (1%). This is one of many items that can help you in a pinch, particularly if you’re just about to head into battle.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Leporine Fruit in Wild Hearts. If you’re looking for more tips in order to make your trek across Azuma that little bit smoother, be sure to check out our other guides at the links below.

