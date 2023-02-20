Image Source: Electronic Arts

There are many goals we set for ourselves while playing monster-hunting games such as Wild Hearts. Most of those tend to revolve around gathering materials that we need for armor or weaponry, but many of those may seem elusive or their locations unclear. One of those items is the Giant Kemono Luminous Dust, a material that you might be needing. No need to wonder how to get Giant kemono Luminous Dust in Wild Hearts anymore as we have it all covered for you in a neat guide right here.

Wild Hearts Giant Kemono Luminous Dust Location

The first thing that you are going to need to is look on your map near Natsukodachi Isle as this is where the Kemono you will need to hunt is. The location will appear roughly as below, but do remember to use your tower signal to see where you need to go as it can vary.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Electronic Arts

How to Get Giant Kemono Luminous Dust in Wild Hearts

The Pearlbeak or Shiromatoi, an airborne giant Kemono similar to Fumebeak, is the monster that you are going to be looking for in Wild Hearts. The hunt quest for the Pearlbeak is named “Bedazzled by the Blanched Raven”. This fight can be quite difficult, so you will need to make sure you have Karakuri ready and unlocked such as the Harpoon Karakuri. The Pearlbeak is weak to blunt, piercing damage as well as Earth elemental damage.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Electronic Arts

Once you have downed it, you should get the item drops including Giant Kemono Luminous Dust. This Kemono is great to farm for this as well as other necessary materials such as the Pearlbeak Light Orb.

That is all you need to know about how to get Giant Kemono Luminous Dust in Wild Hearts, so hop back into your game and get hunting! If you want to see some more content related to the game, just have a look below for similar articles or check out our website’s home page for all things gaming.

