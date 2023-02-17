How to Find the Waterways Dead Drop on Ashika Island for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Image Source: Infinity Ward

Call of Duty’s new DMZ mode is a lighter take on the rigid formula players experience in games such as Escape From Tarkov, where you must enter a locale to extract high-value loot. The latest map, Ashika Island, offers a new world to explore, with one spot hiding a Dead Drop you’ll need to interact with at some point. If you’re struggling to find it, don’t worry; here’s everything you need to know about finding the Waterways Dead Drop on Ashika Island.

Ashika Island Waterways Dead Drop Location in Warzone 2

Finding the Dead Drop is easier than it may seem, but getting there might be the problem as Ashika Island is home to stronger enemy AI combatants. To find the Dead Drop, you must head to Port Ashika, which is G6 on your tactical map.

Head over to the port, and underneath the bridge is a waterway entrance. Make your way to the entrance, and you’ll find a giant underground tunnel with two walkways and water in between said walkways. Navigate to the right side of the walkway, as it’s easier to reach the Dead Drop and continue deeper into the tunnel.

As you progress through the underground tunnel, you’ll see a little landing pad for boats and an open shipping container. To the right of said container, is a closed-off door entrance, and you’ll see a dumpster. The dumpster is the point of interest you’re looking for, as it’s the Waterways Dead Drop. Interacting with it will do nothing for you, as it’s only required for a mission the White Lotus Faction will give you, but it’s good to know where it is.

Tsuki Castle Secret Entrance

There is an alternative route to the Dead Drop, but it requires you to reach a secret entrance behind Tsuki Castle. There’s a hidden cave entrance, and once you enter it, you’ll find a rope ascender you can ride down to reach a side path near the Dead Drop. You can find this entrance on coordinate F6, which is a bit northwest of Port Ashika.

That’s all you to need about how to find the Waterways Dead Drop on Ashika Island in the DMZ. For more DMZ tips and tricks, scroll below to our related section to get yourself up to speed.

