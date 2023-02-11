How Old Are Sam & Henry in HBO Max’s The Last of Us

Image Source: HBO

The journey of Joel and Ellie continues to move forward in line with the video game. They meet Sam and Henry, but the series’ portrayals might differ slightly from the game. For those wondering, here are the ages of Sam and Henry in the HBO Max Last of Us series and original video game.

HBO’s The Last of Us Sam & Henry Ages

The series seems to have slightly dropped the ages of the father and son. The Last of Us series has Sam at eight years old, and Henry’s age isn’t said, but he’s definitely in his early 20s.

This is a more considerable change for these important characters, especially when the series has thus far been pretty spot-on with things like the ages of Joel and Ellie. This larger age gap between Ellie and Sam is a sizeable story difference.

How Old Are Sam & Henry in The Last of Us Game

As might be expected from a game as detail-oriented as the first Last of Us, Sam and Henry’s exact ages are known. In the game, Sam is 13, and Henry is 25. Sam’s age was important in the game, as him being only a year younger than Ellie is a big reason why they connected, and it let Henry trust Joel a little easier.

This is everything you need to know about the ages of Sam and Henry in the HBO Max Last of Us series and original video game. If you’re watching through the series and have other questions, we probably have answers for you in the links below.

