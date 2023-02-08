How Many Seasons of Jujutsu Kaisen Will There Be? Explained

It wouldn’t be an understatement to say that Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the hottest anime series around right now. Boasting a darker spin on Shonen tropes and some stellar animation quality thanks to the production work done by MAPPA, it offers a viewing experience that is leagues ahead of many other shows around. Nothing lasts forever though, and as you’ve made your way through the available episodes, a question has come to mind: How many seasons of Jujutsu Kaisen will there be?

We had the same question, and after looking at the pacing of the anime and its available source material, we’ve got an educated guess to share with you.

How Many Seasons Will the Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Get? Explained

Based on the information available, we’d hazard a guess that Jujutsu Kaisen will see between four and five seasons total. This is based on the general amount of material adapted per season. By looking at the first and second seasons of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, it is possible to see a general pattern regarding how much of the series is adapted.

The first season of the show covers five arcs in total and 63 chapters of the manga used as its source material. The second season, meanwhile, adapts the next two arcs, which go as far as Chapter 136 due to their being bulkier in terms of story.

This would mean the show, on average, covers between 63 and 73 chapters per season. Given the manga series is planned to end by or near the end of 2023, that would put its total number of chapters between 250 and 270. So long as the series continues to adapt the manga and its chapters at this pace, it would pretty cleanly cover all of the series’ source material within four or five seasons totaling 23 to 25 episodes per season.

Will More Canon Movies Be Made From the Series?

However, it is worth noting that it’s not a given Jujutsu Kaisen won’t see more than this estimate. The arcs that would follow the second season wouldn’t be that easy to adapt in a single 24-episode run. The story elements introduced, as well as the climaxes, reached in terms of plot threads and the central narrative, would likely need more time to be fleshed out and adapted properly.

MAPPA has likewise shown that they’re not opposed to splitting up anime seasons in order to better adapt a series or stretch out its run time to bring in more profits. Attack on Titan is a perfect example, with its Final Season containing multiple parts that have seen the final arc adapted much more slowly than the rest of the series.

There’s also the chance that more of the series will be adapted via film releases. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 adapted canon material from the series and was a roaring success, becoming the 6th highest grossing anime film of all time. As such, there’s no reason MAPPA wouldn’t want to create more films covering arcs of the series.

This is all speculation though, as we can only really make estimations given how much of the series still needs to be adapted. All we can say with certainty is that the anime won’t be going anywhere anytime soon and that it’ll remain a fixture of seasonal releases for years to come.

Hopefully this helped give you an idea of how many seasons of Jujutsu Kaisen there will be. For more on the series, you can peruse our other coverage down below.

