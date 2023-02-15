How to Get Heist Flier Umbrella Easily in Fortnite

Image source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Fortnite battle royale continues to evolve with the release of the 23.40 update, bringing an array of new features and content. As is tradition, the new update has a few bugs and glitches that players can exploit to their advantage. One such Fortnite glitch allows players to claim a new glider called Heist Flier for free in just a few seconds. So if you’re wondering how to get the Heist Flier Umbrella in Fortnite without having to grind out that Victory Royale in the Most Wanted event, then here’s what you need to know.

Unlocking The Heist Flier Umbrella in Fortnite

Players can get the Heist Flier Umbrella by simply hopping in Fortnite’s Party Royale mode. Start by launching the game on your device and then heading to the mode selection menu. You’ll find a Party Royale mode in the Discover section under the “By Epic” tab.

Then, return to the main lobby and hit the ‘Ready’ button. Once in the game, leave the match after three to four seconds, and the free Heist Flier Umbrella reward will be credited to your account.

Image Credit: Epic Games via Twinfinite

While winning a match during the Most Wanted event is the intended way to earn the glider, this glitch currently allows players to obtain it without doing so. However, it’s worth noting that this glitch will be patched soon.

Therefore make sure to claim the reward as soon as possible. Otherwise, you’ll have to win a Fortnite match while the Most Wanted Event is underway. In case you don’t know, the event runs until Feb. 28, so you have plenty of time to grab it.

So, there you have it. That’s all you need to know about unlocking the Heist Flier Umbrella for free in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1. Be sure to check out our other Fortnite guides and pursue the links below.

Related Posts