All Fortnite Most Wanted Challenges & Rewards
Fortnite’s latest event kicks off.
Following the release of the 23.40 update, Epic Games released a new Fortnite event called Most Wanted. As is tradition, the new event brings an array of new quests for the loopers to complete in order to obtain a bunch of glorious rewards. With that said, here’s a quick look at the list of Fortnite Most Wanted quests & rewards.
Fortnite Most Wanted Event Challenges
Completing Most Wanted quests will grant you Infamy, a new in-game currency required to unlock the event’s exclusive rewards. The challenges are divided into five different sets, and here’s a look at them:
Intel & Recon
- Raise Heat Level (4)
- Purchase Weapons from Ace’s Exotics or Ace’s Armory vending machines (10)
- Collect a Vault Keycard dropped by a defeated Cold Blooded Boss (1)
- Visit Named Locations containing a Cold Blooded Vault (3)
- Collect Gold Bars (2000)
- Spend Gold Bars on Weapons or services in different matches (5)
- Searches Safes or Cash Registers (4)
- Damage opponents using exotics and unvaulted weapons (1000)
- Collect a Heavy Sniper or Boom Sniper Rifle (1)
- Complete Intel & Recon Quests (10)
- Search ammo boxes (10)
- Gather Foraged items (13)
Going in Loud
These quests will be available on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 12 AM PT.
- Destroy Structures or objects using Explosives (25)
- Reach Max Heat Level in different matches (3)
- Claim a Named Location containing a Cold Blooded Vault (1)
- Damage opponents within 10 meters with a Shotgun or SMG (500)
- Hire a character (3)
- Eliminate members of the Cold Blooded (5)
- Throw and detonate a Gas Can (2)
- Increase your Heat Level by using a Burner Pay Phone (1)
- Complete Going in Loud Quests (7)
- Thank the Bus Driver (3)
- Gain Shields (500)
Going in Quite
These quests will be available on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 12 AM PT.
- Emote within 10m of a member of the Cold Blooded (1)
- Damage opponents with a Sniper Rifle (500)
- Search chests before taking any damage (10)
- Eliminate opponents with a Suppressed Pistol or Shadow Tracker (2)
- Damage opponents while inside of a big bush of leaf pile (200)
- Use a Flare Gun to mark opponents (5)
- Hide in a dumpster, a haystack, or a flusher (2)
- Collect gold bars from eliminated players (150)
- Survive storm phases at full health (5)
- Complete Going in Quite Quests (7)
- Travel distance while swimming (200)
- Damage opponents while crouched (300)
Cracking the Vault
These quests will be available on Monday, February 20, 2023, at 12 AM PT.
- Spend Gold Bars (5000)
- Open up a Cold Blloded Vault using a Vault Keycard (10)
- Emote inside of a Cold Blooded Vault (1)
- Complete Cracking the Vault Quests (7)
- Deal damage to opponents from above (500)
- Use Bandages or Medkits (3)
- Collect Heisted Exotic Weapons (7)
- Assist in defeating Cold Blooded Bosses (3)
- Search Cold Blooded Coffers (5)
- Search Supply Drops (2)
- Collect Gold Bars in a single match (500)
- Eliminate opponents with an Exotic Weapon (5)
Clean Getaway
These quests will be available on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 12 AM PT.
- Purchase the Rift Service from inside a vault (10)
- Complete Clean Getaway quests (7)
- Travel distance in a vehicle (500)
- Use Ziplines or Ascenders (5)
- Mantle objects while under the effects of a slap (10)
- Damage opponents while riding a Dirt Bike (200)
- Travel distance while sprinting and at Max Heat level (1000)
- Damage opponents while sliding (200)
- Get seconds of air time while riding a Dirt Bike (30)
- Reach a speed of 70 in a Vehicle (1)
- Ride in different vehicles in a single match (3)
- Survive storm phases while carrying an exotic weapon (5)
Most Wanted Event Rewards
- Escapees Weapon Wrap: Collect 4,000 Infamy Points
- Banner Icon: Collect 8,000 Infamy Points
- Double Tags Pickaxe: Collect 12,000 Infamy Points
- Most Wanted Spray: Collect 16,000 Infamy Points
- Cash Stash Back Bling: Collect 20,000 Infamy Points
- The Heat Is On Loading Screen: Collect 24,000 Infamy Points
- Combocopter Glider: Collect 28,000 Infamy Points
- Cold Blooded Style Weapon Wrap: Collect 32,000 Infamy Points
- Cold Blooded Spray: Collect 36,000 Infamy Points
- The Vault Guardian Pickaxe: Collect 40,000 Infamy Points
- Snake Sack Emoticon: Collect 44,000 Infamy Points
- Gold Blooded Ace Skin: Collect 48,000 Infamy Points
- Solid Skull Back Bling: Collect all 5 Cold Blooded Medallions
So, there you have it. That’s all you need to know about Fortnite Most Wanted quests & rewards. Be sure to check out our other Fortnite guides and pursue the links below.
