All Fortnite Most Wanted Challenges & Rewards

Image source: Epic Games

Following the release of the 23.40 update, Epic Games released a new Fortnite event called Most Wanted. As is tradition, the new event brings an array of new quests for the loopers to complete in order to obtain a bunch of glorious rewards. With that said, here’s a quick look at the list of Fortnite Most Wanted quests & rewards.

Fortnite Most Wanted Event Challenges

Image source: Epic Games

Completing Most Wanted quests will grant you Infamy, a new in-game currency required to unlock the event’s exclusive rewards. The challenges are divided into five different sets, and here’s a look at them:

Intel & Recon

Raise Heat Level (4)

Purchase Weapons from Ace’s Exotics or Ace’s Armory vending machines (10)

Collect a Vault Keycard dropped by a defeated Cold Blooded Boss (1)

Visit Named Locations containing a Cold Blooded Vault (3)

Collect Gold Bars (2000)

Spend Gold Bars on Weapons or services in different matches (5)

Searches Safes or Cash Registers (4)

Damage opponents using exotics and unvaulted weapons (1000)

Collect a Heavy Sniper or Boom Sniper Rifle (1)

Complete Intel & Recon Quests (10)

Search ammo boxes (10)

Gather Foraged items (13)

Going in Loud

These quests will be available on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 12 AM PT.

Destroy Structures or objects using Explosives (25)

Reach Max Heat Level in different matches (3)

Claim a Named Location containing a Cold Blooded Vault (1)

Damage opponents within 10 meters with a Shotgun or SMG (500)

Hire a character (3)

Eliminate members of the Cold Blooded (5)

Throw and detonate a Gas Can (2)

Increase your Heat Level by using a Burner Pay Phone (1)

Complete Going in Loud Quests (7)

Thank the Bus Driver (3)

Gain Shields (500)

Going in Quite

These quests will be available on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 12 AM PT.

Emote within 10m of a member of the Cold Blooded (1)

Damage opponents with a Sniper Rifle (500)

Search chests before taking any damage (10)

Eliminate opponents with a Suppressed Pistol or Shadow Tracker (2)

Damage opponents while inside of a big bush of leaf pile (200)

Use a Flare Gun to mark opponents (5)

Hide in a dumpster, a haystack, or a flusher (2)

Collect gold bars from eliminated players (150)

Survive storm phases at full health (5)

Complete Going in Quite Quests (7)

Travel distance while swimming (200)

Damage opponents while crouched (300)

Cracking the Vault

These quests will be available on Monday, February 20, 2023, at 12 AM PT.

Spend Gold Bars (5000)

Open up a Cold Blloded Vault using a Vault Keycard (10)

Emote inside of a Cold Blooded Vault (1)

Complete Cracking the Vault Quests (7)

Deal damage to opponents from above (500)

Use Bandages or Medkits (3)

Collect Heisted Exotic Weapons (7)

Assist in defeating Cold Blooded Bosses (3)

Search Cold Blooded Coffers (5)

Search Supply Drops (2)

Collect Gold Bars in a single match (500)

Eliminate opponents with an Exotic Weapon (5)

Clean Getaway

These quests will be available on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 12 AM PT.

Purchase the Rift Service from inside a vault (10)

Complete Clean Getaway quests (7)

Travel distance in a vehicle (500)

Use Ziplines or Ascenders (5)

Mantle objects while under the effects of a slap (10)

Damage opponents while riding a Dirt Bike (200)

Travel distance while sprinting and at Max Heat level (1000)

Damage opponents while sliding (200)

Get seconds of air time while riding a Dirt Bike (30)

Reach a speed of 70 in a Vehicle (1)

Ride in different vehicles in a single match (3)

Survive storm phases while carrying an exotic weapon (5)

Most Wanted Event Rewards

Image source: Epic Games

Escapees Weapon Wrap: Collect 4,000 Infamy Points

Banner Icon: Collect 8,000 Infamy Points

Double Tags Pickaxe: Collect 12,000 Infamy Points

Most Wanted Spray: Collect 16,000 Infamy Points

Cash Stash Back Bling: Collect 20,000 Infamy Points

The Heat Is On Loading Screen: Collect 24,000 Infamy Points

Combocopter Glider: Collect 28,000 Infamy Points

Cold Blooded Style Weapon Wrap: Collect 32,000 Infamy Points

Cold Blooded Spray: Collect 36,000 Infamy Points

The Vault Guardian Pickaxe: Collect 40,000 Infamy Points

Snake Sack Emoticon: Collect 44,000 Infamy Points

Gold Blooded Ace Skin: Collect 48,000 Infamy Points

Solid Skull Back Bling: Collect all 5 Cold Blooded Medallions

So, there you have it. That’s all you need to know about Fortnite Most Wanted quests & rewards. Be sure to check out our other Fortnite guides and pursue the links below.

Related Posts