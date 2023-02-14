Connect with us

All Fortnite Most Wanted Challenges & Rewards

Fortnite Most Wanted Event
Image source: Epic Games
All Fortnite Most Wanted Challenges & Rewards

Fortnite’s latest event kicks off.
Following the release of the 23.40 update, Epic Games released a new Fortnite event called Most Wanted. As is tradition, the new event brings an array of new quests for the loopers to complete in order to obtain a bunch of glorious rewards. With that said, here’s a quick look at the list of Fortnite Most Wanted quests & rewards.

Fortnite Most Wanted Event Challenges

Fortnite Most Wanted Event Challenges
Image source: Epic Games

Completing Most Wanted quests will grant you Infamy, a new in-game currency required to unlock the event’s exclusive rewards. The challenges are divided into five different sets, and here’s a look at them:

Intel & Recon

  • Raise Heat Level (4)
  • Purchase Weapons from Ace’s Exotics or Ace’s Armory vending machines (10)
  • Collect a Vault Keycard dropped by a defeated Cold Blooded Boss (1)
  • Visit Named Locations containing a Cold Blooded Vault (3)
  • Collect Gold Bars (2000)
  • Spend Gold Bars on Weapons or services in different matches (5)
  • Searches Safes or Cash Registers (4)
  • Damage opponents using exotics and unvaulted weapons (1000)
  • Collect a Heavy Sniper or Boom Sniper Rifle (1)
  • Complete Intel & Recon Quests (10)
  • Search ammo boxes (10)
  • Gather Foraged items (13)

Going in Loud

These quests will be available on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 12 AM PT.

  • Destroy Structures or objects using Explosives (25)
  • Reach Max Heat Level in different matches (3)
  • Claim a Named Location containing a Cold Blooded Vault (1)
  • Damage opponents within 10 meters with a Shotgun or SMG (500)
  • Hire a character (3)
  • Eliminate members of the Cold Blooded (5)
  • Throw and detonate a Gas Can (2)
  • Increase your Heat Level by using a Burner Pay Phone (1)
  • Complete Going in Loud Quests (7)
  • Thank the Bus Driver (3)
  • Gain Shields (500)

Going in Quite

These quests will be available on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 12 AM PT.

  • Emote within 10m of a member of the Cold Blooded (1)
  • Damage opponents with a Sniper Rifle (500)
  • Search chests before taking any damage (10)
  • Eliminate opponents with a Suppressed Pistol or Shadow Tracker (2)
  • Damage opponents while inside of a big bush of leaf pile (200)
  • Use a Flare Gun to mark opponents (5)
  • Hide in a dumpster, a haystack, or a flusher (2)
  • Collect gold bars from eliminated players (150)
  • Survive storm phases at full health (5)
  • Complete Going in Quite Quests (7)
  • Travel distance while swimming (200)
  • Damage opponents while crouched (300)

Cracking the Vault

These quests will be available on Monday, February 20, 2023, at 12 AM PT.

  • Spend Gold Bars (5000)
  • Open up a Cold Blloded Vault using a Vault Keycard (10)
  • Emote inside of a Cold Blooded Vault (1)
  • Complete Cracking the Vault Quests (7)
  • Deal damage to opponents from above (500)
  • Use Bandages or Medkits (3)
  • Collect Heisted Exotic Weapons (7)
  • Assist in defeating Cold Blooded Bosses (3)
  • Search Cold Blooded Coffers (5)
  • Search Supply Drops (2)
  • Collect Gold Bars in a single match (500)
  • Eliminate opponents with an Exotic Weapon (5)

Clean Getaway

These quests will be available on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 12 AM PT.

  • Purchase the Rift Service from inside a vault (10)
  • Complete Clean Getaway quests (7)
  • Travel distance in a vehicle (500)
  • Use Ziplines or Ascenders (5)
  • Mantle objects while under the effects of a slap (10)
  • Damage opponents while riding a Dirt Bike (200)
  • Travel distance while sprinting and at Max Heat level (1000)
  • Damage opponents while sliding (200)
  • Get seconds of air time while riding a Dirt Bike (30)
  • Reach a speed of 70 in a Vehicle (1)
  • Ride in different vehicles in a single match (3)
  • Survive storm phases while carrying an exotic weapon (5)

Most Wanted Event Rewards

Most Wanted Event Rewards
Image source: Epic Games
  • Escapees Weapon Wrap: Collect 4,000 Infamy Points
  • Banner Icon: Collect 8,000 Infamy Points
  • Double Tags Pickaxe: Collect 12,000 Infamy Points
  • Most Wanted Spray: Collect 16,000 Infamy Points
  • Cash Stash Back Bling: Collect 20,000 Infamy Points
  • The Heat Is On Loading Screen: Collect 24,000 Infamy Points
  • Combocopter Glider: Collect 28,000 Infamy Points
  • Cold Blooded Style Weapon Wrap: Collect 32,000 Infamy Points
  • Cold Blooded Spray: Collect 36,000 Infamy Points
  • The Vault Guardian Pickaxe: Collect 40,000 Infamy Points
  • Snake Sack Emoticon: Collect 44,000 Infamy Points
  • Gold Blooded Ace Skin: Collect 48,000 Infamy Points
  • Solid Skull Back Bling: Collect all 5 Cold Blooded Medallions

So, there you have it. That’s all you need to know about Fortnite Most Wanted quests & rewards. Be sure to check out our other Fortnite guides and pursue the links below.

