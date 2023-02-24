How to Get a Drying Rack in Sons of the Forest to Cure Meat

You can keep your nasty dry meats! We like them raw and wrigllling!

The Sons of the Forest Drying Rack is an incredibly handy item that you can use to make sure your food lasts longer before perishing. In this guide, we’ll run you through how to craft and use the Drying Rack so you can cure and dry your meats.

Crafting a Drying Rack in Sons of the Forest

To build a Drying Rack, you’ll need 13 sticks. The good news is that you’ll find sticks laying around all over the island, so just look out on the floor and especially in the forest areas and you should be able to get a bunch.

If all else fails, and you’re not either killed Kelvin or have him doing something else, you can always send him on a mission to fetch you a bunch of sticks until you’ve got enough.

Now that you’ve got your sticks, go ahead and press B to open up the crafting menu and select the ‘Storage’ option.

Image Credit: Endnight Games via Twinfinite

Select ‘Drying Rack’ and move the white outline of the rack to wherever you want to place it. When you’re happy with its position, go ahead and press the Left Mouse Button (LMB) to place it.

How to Cure & Dry Meats in Sons of the Forest

To use your fancy new Drying Rack, simply walk over to it, look at one of the hooks, and press E when you’ve got raw meat in your inventory and you’ll hang it up.

You’ll need to wait a good while for the meat to dry, so make sure that you’re factoring this time in so you’re not on the verge of starvation waiting for your meat to dry. That’s no fun for anyone!

That’s everything you need to know on how to craft a Drying Rack in Sons of the Forest and use it to cure and dry meats. For more tips and tricks on the game, be sure to search for Twinfinite or check out more of our guides below.

