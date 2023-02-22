Fortnite Adding Popular Brazilian Streamer to Icon Series

Image Source: Epic Games

Fortnite’s Icon Series is the one way for fans to play as their favorite celebrities and honor popular Fortnite streamers. This series will be expanding soon as another streamer is being added to the exclusive rarity that includes celebrities such as LeBron James and The Kid LAROI. Popular Brazillian Fortnite streamer Flakes Power will be the newest entry, with his collection of cosmetics arriving in the Item Shop on Feb. 25.

Players will be able to get their hands on the Flakes Power outfit that includes the Phantom Power alternate style. In a similar fashion to the Fortnite x Dragon Ball cosmetics, there will be a built-in Get Flakey Emote to let you change between the styles even while in a game.

The full Flakes Power bundle will also have the Electro-Crest Back Bling and Electric Crescents Pickaxe, but the official Fortnite news post doesn’t say how many V-Bucks players can expect to spend on the set. As with most of these Icon Series cosmetic sets, it will likely be something around 1,400 V-Bucks.

Just like all bigger collaborations, players will get a chance to earn the Flakes Power outfit through a special tournament happening on Feb. 23. Even if you don’t end up in the top position, participants who reach a certain amount of points (the official points breakdown can be found on the Fortnite site) will earn the Flakes Tag Spray and Hello! Hello! Emoticon.

With Chapter 4 Season 1 officially ending on March 8, this is likely the final crossover event until Season 2.

