With 2023 in full swing, Netflix has already released several original movies, but there are plenty more titles across all genres that are on the way. According to their official teaser trailer, Netflix has revealed these titles that will be on the streaming platform between February and December of 2023. So get ready for every Netflix original movie confirmed to be coming in 2023 so far.

We Have A Ghost (Feb. 24)

Ernest is a ghost haunting Kevin’s new home, and as they try to solve Ernest’s past, the CIA becomes suspicious. Sounds like a spookalicious fun time for fans of supernatural scares and family comedy.

Luther Fallen Son (March 10)

The television series has been continued in movie form continuing the story of detective John Luther who’s on the trail of a London serial killer. This dark and dramatic series will have fans of crime thriller hooked on the case.

Murder Mystery 2 (March 31)

Nick and Audrey Spitz continue their adventures as makeshift detectives in this sequel, this time caught up in a scandal that involves the kidnapping of the Maharaja. Viewers who enjoyed the first movie will be returning to catch some more Adam Sandler style of humor, and who knows, maybe this is a trilogy or franchise in the making? Only time will solve that mystery.

The Mother (May 12)

An assassin who’s been off the grid is forced to resurface after the daughter she abandoned is in danger. Attempting to portray an anti-hero with a heart of gold is nothing new, but this might prove to offer a new perspective for female assassins, who are usually made into a Mary Sue or end up being one dimensional.

Extraction 2 (June 16)

Tyler Rake returns in this sequel, this time the Australian black ops mercenary must rescue a Georgian gangster’s family from a prison. Like most male lead actors, the Thor actor finds himself in a political tale of action and intrigue. With this sequel, brace yourself for more military action as Thor drops his hammer for an array of guns.

They Cloned Tyrone (July 21)

Three characters become entangled in a government conspiracy they never expected. There seems to be some retro 70’s cinema and classic pulpy vibes going on here, so this movie has the benefit of offering up a fresh and unpredictable experience.

Heart of Stone (Aug. 11)

Intelligence operative Rachel Stone is caught between her organization and an asset who proves to be a threat. The Wonder Woman actress continues her success with the previous Netflix original, Red Notice, and reprises a role as a master of espionage, this time with more serious and dark matters.

Lift (Aug. 25)

An International crew is hired for a job that requires them to prevent a terrorist attack while performing a heist on a plane during a flight. By combining two sub-genres, it’ll be quite the caper to see if this movie steals the enjoyment and positive reception of fans and critics alike.

Damsel (Oct. 13)

A damsel decides to marry a prince, but discovers her new royal in-laws plan to sacrifice her as payment for their ancient debt. This movie attempts to put a twist to the classic fairytale romance by mixing in thrilling elements of a strong heroine trying to save herself. This concept sounds like it’ll have potions brewing and swords sharpening for fantasy fans.

Pain Hustlers (Oct. 27)

A professional woman takes up a job at a struggling pharmaceutical startup and becomes involved in an illegal racketeering scheme. This drama sounds like to perfect combination of satire and truth as the premise seems like it might provide social commentary on the corruption of big pharma and businesses alike.

The Killer (Nov. 10)

An assassin is forced to go against his employers, and himself, that turns into a worldwide manhunt. The plot of this story definitely falls under the category of “cliche” especially in this day and age, but it does have a serious male lead and some style points going for it.

A Family Affair (Nov. 17)

A romantic comedy that revolves around the female lead, her mother, and movie-star boss and their complicated relationship. Sounds like the perfect formula for audiences who enjoy a rom com that has a bit more drama and edge to it.

Leo (Nov. 22)

This CGI animated movie tells the story of a lizard who’s 74 years old and has been living in the same Florida elementary school classroom comfortably, until he learns he only has one year left to live. Fans of CGI style will be interested in this, especially if you’re fond of reptiles. From the premise, it does sound like this family story will have a heavy handed dose of sadness at the end, so be prepared for that.

Leave the World Behind (Dec. 8)

Two families on vacation get caught in a crisis as an impending mysterious blackout makes its way towards them and threatens their survival. Part disaster movie and part thriller mean that this movie will have audiences on edge.

Rebel Moon (Dec. 22)

A space colony finds its peaceful ways interrupted by armies belonging to a being known as Regent Balisarius, and decides to send a young woman named Kora to find fighters from nearby planets to kelp fight against their invaders. Expectations are high for this movie because it already has an air of Scifi epicness to it, but it’s also one of the reasons Zack Snyder eventually abandoned the DCU.

That wraps up every Netflix original movie confirmed to be coming in 2023 (so far). Make sure to stay up to day with Twinfinite to catch all the latest developments and news for upcoming movies. We’ll keep you covered so you’ll all know the details, like what time Netflix releases content, as well as a sad list of every canceled show on the platform so far.

