Does Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League have a Battle Pass? Answered

Image Source: Rocksteady Studios

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is the latest installment in the Arkham franchise, but this is the first in the series that doesn’t focus on Batman. Players get to play as either Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot, or Captain Boomerang. With such an exciting lineup of characters, especially one as stylish as Harley Quinn, one might be wondering whether Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will have a battle pass. Read on to find out!

Will There Be A Battle Pass in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

At Sony’s State of Play, it has been confirmed that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will in fact have a battle pass. There have not been any announcements on how much the pass might cost as of yet, though. While some fans might be unhappy about the game having extra expenses, it’s important to note that the pass will be purely cosmetic and will not have an effect on gameplay.

Rocksteady Studios have also confirmed that they plan on adding additional characters to the game and will continuously add new cosmetics, weapons, and missions, so players can continue to enjoy the game with friends after completing the story. With the addition of new characters, there will be even more characters for players to dress up. While spending money on a battle pass might be a downer for some, at least the game is an online co-op experience, so there will always be people to show off the cool outfits you paid for.

For those who love cosmetics and co-op gaming, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League might be the perfect game – if you don’t mind spending a few extra bucks for style.

Unfortunately, that’s all there is to know about the battle pass in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League at the moment. Feel free to check out some of the links below for more content.

