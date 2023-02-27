Did Ellie Leave Joel in HBO’s The Last of Us? Answered

Image Source: HBO

Episode 7 of HBO’s The Last of Us picks up right where the last episode left off, where Joel gets stabbed by a raider, and also offers us a glimpse into Ellie’s own history in the QZ. Joel gets brutally injured, and all hope seems lost, and if you’re wondering whether Ellie leaves Joel in HBO’s The Last of Us, here’s what you need to know.

Does Ellie Leave Joel Behind in HBO’s The Last of Us?

No, of course Ellie doesn’t leave Joel to die in HBO’s The Last of Us. At the start of episode 7, Joel is gravely injured and he tells Ellie to head north and go back to Tommy as he doesn’t think he’s going to make it. The scene ends with Ellie giving him a pained look before she leaves the garage, and we cut back to her history with Riley.

Just in case you weren’t patient enough to sit through the entire episode to find out what happens to Joel, what actually happens is that Ellie leaves to look for medicine and supplies for Joel. At this point in the story, Joel and Ellie have already started to see each other as family, and considering how much Ellie has already lost in her life, she’s not willing to just give up on Joel and leave him to die to save herself.

Things turn out for the best, as Joel eventually recovers and the two continue their journey to the Fireflies hospital in Salt Lake City.

