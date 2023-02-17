All COD Mobile Season 2 Changes: Weapon Nerfs & Buffs Explained
A look at weapon nerfs and buffs in COD Mobile Season 2.
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2 (2023), titled Heavy Metal, is almost here, packed with a bunch of new weapons, operators, maps, and a brand-new battle pass. Alongside the new content, the developers will introduce several weapon balance changes to nerf and buff the unbalanced guns. With that said, here’s a detailed breakdown of COD Mobile Season 2 weapon balance changes.
All Weapon Balance Changes in COD Mobile Season 2 (2023)
In COD Mobile Season 2 (2023), the MSMC has an improved range profile and better recoil for the first 4 shots but slower reload time. Besides this, the BK57 has an improved hit flinch and better accuracy in ADS mode, respectively.
There are also a number of changes to other COD Mobile weapons in Season 2 (2023) that have been leaked by a reliable data miner, LeakersOnDuty. You can check out all the changes below:
Buffs
HBRa3
- Improved ADS time from 250ms to 245ms
- Decreased initial recoil
BK57
- Improved hit flinch from 0.75 to 0.7
- Improved ADS bullet spread accuracy from 21(7) to 20(7) (+6.28 to +6.5)
Man-O-War
- Improved reload speed by 30%
- Decreased ADS time from 280ms to 260ms
ICR-1
- Improved range profile from (0-20m, 20-35m) to (0-20m, 20-37m)
- Decreased the recoil shift on the third shot
EM2
- Improved bullet spread
- Reload time decreased from 2.5s/3s to 2.2s/2.6s
- Damage profile improved from 36-32-22 to 36-32- 27 (BR only)
- 27.2″ Ranger Barrel
- Decreased bullet velocity boost from 90% to 70%
- Decreased ADS time penalty from 15% to 10%
- Decreased ADS movement speed penalty from 15 to 10%
- 40-Round Extended Mag
- Decreased ADS time penalty from 10% to 7%
MSMC
- Improved range profile from (0-7m, 7-14m, 14-19m) to (0-8m, 8-15m, 15-19m)
- Improved recoil of the first 4 shots
- Decreased reload speed by 25%
- 36-Round Extended Mag
- Changed to 40-Round Extended Mag
QXR
- Improved arm multiplier from 1x to 1.1x
MX9
- Decreased horizontal recoil
LAPA
- Improved bullet spread from 300m/s to 450m/s
- Improved range profile from (0-8m, 8-16m, 16-30m) to (0-10m, 10-17m, 17-30m)
Dingo
- Improved range profile from (0-12m, 12-20m) to (0-15m, 15-22m)
- Damage range increased from 12-20 to 15-22 to 17-24
- Improved damage profile from 28-24-19 to 28-24-22 (BR only)
- Fixed mobility bug in BR
Echo
- Increased pellets per shot from 8 to 9
AK-47
- 5.45mm
- Fixed an issue in which wrong damage values were displayed in battle royale
- Damage profile from 25-21-19-20 to 25-21-20 (BR only)
- Improved damage profile from 25-21-16-15 to 25-21-17-15 (MP only)
YKM Light Stock (all weapons)
- Fixed an issue in which the ADS movement speed bonus wasn’t listed correctly
Cryo Nade
- Improved range from 4m to 4.5m
Shadow Blade
- Improved duration from 20s to 30s
Sticky Nade
- Improved damage from 160 to 180
Medic BR class
- Improved HP recovery from 6%/9% to 8%/12%
- Improved armour recovery from 9%/16% to 13.5%/22.5%
- Improved range profile from (0-8m, 8-16m, 16-30m) to (0-10m, 10-17m, 17-30m)
Airborne BR class
- Improved launch height by 25%
- Decreased recharge time from 50/40 to 40/36
Nerfs
And here are the nerfs expected in Season 2
JAK-12
- Increased hip-fire spread from 330(170) to 340(200)
- Decreased profile damage from 17-8-7-6 to 16-8-6-5
CBR4
- Increased reload time
- YKM Light Stock
- Decreased ADS movement speed boost
Fennec
- Multiplayer
- Increased ADS bullet spread from 25(20) to 30(20)
- Increased hip-fire bullet spread from 160(75) to 180(75)
- Battle Royale
- Increased ADS bullet spread from 15(6) to 18(6)
- Increased hip-fire bullet spread from 84(24) to 92(30)
DL Q33
- Maevwat Omega-1 (BR only)
- Decreased bullet velocity by 30%
- Effect duration reduced from 1.5s to 1.2s
C4
- Decreased minimum damage from 60 to 50
- Decreased maximum damage from 200 to 180
Ballista EM3
- Duration decreased from 30s to 20s
- Decreased capacity from 3 shots to 2 shots
Igniter BR class
- Energy consumption increased from 5%/5% to 15%/10%
Krig 6
- Extended Magazine / Fast Extended Magazine (buff)
- Movement speed penalty from 2% to 1%
- Increased ADS time from 250ms to 260ms
- Damage range reduced from 17-26-40 to 15-26-40
- Extended Mag A, Fast Extended Mag A
- Added a 1% mobility penalty
- Large Extended Mag B, Fast Extended Mag B
- Added a 3% mobility penalty
M16
- Wild Fire
- Added a 15% flinch penalty
- Adjusted recoil
- Damage reduced from 30-28-24 to 30-27-24
So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about COD Mobile Season 2: Heavy Metal weapon balance changes. Before leaving, make sure to check out our other Call of Duty-related content like The Best Call of Duty Games: All 19 Ranked and a look at Call of Duty: Warzone Resurgence map. And as always, feel free to peruse the relevant links below.
- Best Dingo LMG Loadout In COD Mobile Season 1 (2023)
- How To Unlock Dingo LMG In COD Mobile Season 1 (2023)
- COD Mobile: What is the Stim Shot and How To Unlock It
- Is Zombie Mode Returning to COD Mobile in Season 1 (2023)
- COD Mobile Ranked Series 1 (2023): Start Date, Rewards & More