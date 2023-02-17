Connect with us

All COD Mobile Season 2 Changes: Weapon Nerfs & Buffs Explained

COD Mobile Season 2 Heavy Metal
Image source: Activision
Guides

All COD Mobile Season 2 Changes: Weapon Nerfs & Buffs Explained

A look at weapon nerfs and buffs in COD Mobile Season 2.
Published on

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2 (2023), titled Heavy Metal, is almost here, packed with a bunch of new weapons, operators, maps, and a brand-new battle pass. Alongside the new content, the developers will introduce several weapon balance changes to nerf and buff the unbalanced guns. With that said, here’s a detailed breakdown of COD Mobile Season 2 weapon balance changes.

All Weapon Balance Changes in COD Mobile Season 2 (2023)

All Weapon Balance Changes in COD Mobile Season 2 (2023)
Image source: Activision

In COD Mobile Season 2 (2023), the MSMC has an improved range profile and better recoil for the first 4 shots but slower reload time. Besides this, the BK57 has an improved hit flinch and better accuracy in ADS mode, respectively.

There are also a number of changes to other COD Mobile weapons in Season 2 (2023) that have been leaked by a reliable data miner, LeakersOnDuty. You can check out all the changes below:

Buffs

HBRa3

  • Improved ADS time from 250ms to 245ms
  • Decreased initial recoil

BK57

  • Improved hit flinch from 0.75 to 0.7
  • Improved ADS bullet spread accuracy from 21(7) to 20(7) (+6.28 to +6.5)

Man-O-War

  • Improved reload speed by 30%
  • Decreased ADS time from 280ms to 260ms

ICR-1

  • Improved range profile from (0-20m, 20-35m) to (0-20m, 20-37m)
  • Decreased the recoil shift on the third shot

EM2

  • Improved bullet spread
  • Reload time decreased from 2.5s/3s to 2.2s/2.6s
  • Damage profile improved from 36-32-22 to 36-32- 27 (BR only)
  • 27.2″ Ranger Barrel
    • Decreased bullet velocity boost from 90% to 70%
    • Decreased ADS time penalty from 15% to 10%
    • Decreased ADS movement speed penalty from 15 to 10%
  • 40-Round Extended Mag
    • Decreased ADS time penalty from 10% to 7%

MSMC

  • Improved range profile from (0-7m, 7-14m, 14-19m) to (0-8m, 8-15m, 15-19m)
  • Improved recoil of the first 4 shots
  • Decreased reload speed by 25%
  • 36-Round Extended Mag
    • Changed to 40-Round Extended Mag

QXR

  • Improved arm multiplier from 1x to 1.1x

MX9

  • Decreased horizontal recoil

LAPA

  • Improved bullet spread from 300m/s to 450m/s
  • Improved range profile from (0-8m, 8-16m, 16-30m) to (0-10m, 10-17m, 17-30m)

Dingo

  • Improved range profile from (0-12m, 12-20m) to (0-15m, 15-22m)
  • Damage range increased from 12-20 to 15-22 to 17-24
  • Improved damage profile from 28-24-19 to 28-24-22 (BR only)
  • Fixed mobility bug in BR

Echo

  • Increased pellets per shot from 8 to 9

AK-47

  • 5.45mm
    • Fixed an issue in which wrong damage values were displayed in battle royale
    • Damage profile from 25-21-19-20 to 25-21-20 (BR only)
    • Improved damage profile from 25-21-16-15 to 25-21-17-15 (MP only)

YKM Light Stock (all weapons)

  • Fixed an issue in which the ADS movement speed bonus wasn’t listed correctly

Cryo Nade

  • Improved range from 4m to 4.5m

Shadow Blade

  • Improved duration from 20s to 30s

Sticky Nade

  • Improved damage from 160 to 180

Medic BR class

  • Improved HP recovery from 6%/9% to 8%/12%
  • Improved armour recovery from 9%/16% to 13.5%/22.5%
  • Improved range profile from (0-8m, 8-16m, 16-30m) to (0-10m, 10-17m, 17-30m)

Airborne BR class

  • Improved launch height by 25%
  • Decreased recharge time from 50/40 to 40/36

Nerfs

And here are the nerfs expected in Season 2

JAK-12

  • Increased hip-fire spread from 330(170) to 340(200)
  • Decreased profile damage from 17-8-7-6 to 16-8-6-5

CBR4

  • Increased reload time
  • YKM Light Stock
    • Decreased ADS movement speed boost

Fennec

  • Multiplayer
    • Increased ADS bullet spread from 25(20) to 30(20)
    • Increased hip-fire bullet spread from 160(75) to 180(75)
  • Battle Royale
    • Increased ADS bullet spread from 15(6) to 18(6)
    • Increased hip-fire bullet spread from 84(24) to 92(30)

DL Q33

  • Maevwat Omega-1 (BR only)
    • Decreased bullet velocity by 30%
    • Effect duration reduced from 1.5s to 1.2s

C4

  • Decreased minimum damage from 60 to 50
  • Decreased maximum damage from 200 to 180

Ballista EM3

  • Duration decreased from 30s to 20s
  • Decreased capacity from 3 shots to 2 shots

Igniter BR class

  • Energy consumption increased from 5%/5% to 15%/10%

Krig 6

  • Extended Magazine / Fast Extended Magazine (buff)
    • Movement speed penalty from 2% to 1%
  • Increased ADS time from 250ms to 260ms
  • Damage range reduced from 17-26-40 to 15-26-40
  • Extended Mag A, Fast Extended Mag A
    • Added a 1% mobility penalty
  • Large Extended Mag B, Fast Extended Mag B
    • Added a 3% mobility penalty

M16

  • Wild Fire
    • Added a 15% flinch penalty
    • Adjusted recoil
  • Damage reduced from 30-28-24 to 30-27-24

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about COD Mobile Season 2: Heavy Metal weapon balance changes. Before leaving, make sure to check out our other Call of Duty-related content like The Best Call of Duty Games: All 19 Ranked and a look at Call of Duty: Warzone Resurgence map. And as always, feel free to peruse the relevant links below.

