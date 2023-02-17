All COD Mobile Season 2 Changes: Weapon Nerfs & Buffs Explained

Image source: Activision

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2 (2023), titled Heavy Metal, is almost here, packed with a bunch of new weapons, operators, maps, and a brand-new battle pass. Alongside the new content, the developers will introduce several weapon balance changes to nerf and buff the unbalanced guns. With that said, here’s a detailed breakdown of COD Mobile Season 2 weapon balance changes.

All Weapon Balance Changes in COD Mobile Season 2 (2023)

In COD Mobile Season 2 (2023), the MSMC has an improved range profile and better recoil for the first 4 shots but slower reload time. Besides this, the BK57 has an improved hit flinch and better accuracy in ADS mode, respectively.

There are also a number of changes to other COD Mobile weapons in Season 2 (2023) that have been leaked by a reliable data miner, LeakersOnDuty. You can check out all the changes below:

Buffs

HBRa3

Improved ADS time from 250ms to 245ms

Decreased initial recoil

BK57

Improved hit flinch from 0.75 to 0.7

Improved ADS bullet spread accuracy from 21(7) to 20(7) (+6.28 to +6.5)

Man-O-War

Improved reload speed by 30%

Decreased ADS time from 280ms to 260ms

ICR-1

Improved range profile from (0-20m, 20-35m) to (0-20m, 20-37m)

Decreased the recoil shift on the third shot

EM2

Improved bullet spread

Reload time decreased from 2.5s/3s to 2.2s/2.6s

Damage profile improved from 36-32-22 to 36-32- 27 (BR only)

27.2″ Ranger Barrel Decreased bullet velocity boost from 90% to 70% Decreased ADS time penalty from 15% to 10% Decreased ADS movement speed penalty from 15 to 10%

40-Round Extended Mag Decreased ADS time penalty from 10% to 7%



MSMC

Improved range profile from (0-7m, 7-14m, 14-19m) to (0-8m, 8-15m, 15-19m)

Improved recoil of the first 4 shots

Decreased reload speed by 25%

36-Round Extended Mag Changed to 40-Round Extended Mag



QXR

Improved arm multiplier from 1x to 1.1x

MX9

Decreased horizontal recoil

LAPA

Improved bullet spread from 300m/s to 450m/s

Improved range profile from (0-8m, 8-16m, 16-30m) to (0-10m, 10-17m, 17-30m)

Dingo

Improved range profile from (0-12m, 12-20m) to (0-15m, 15-22m)

Damage range increased from 12-20 to 15-22 to 17-24

Improved damage profile from 28-24-19 to 28-24-22 (BR only)

Fixed mobility bug in BR

Echo

Increased pellets per shot from 8 to 9

AK-47

5.45mm Fixed an issue in which wrong damage values were displayed in battle royale Damage profile from 25-21-19-20 to 25-21-20 (BR only) Improved damage profile from 25-21-16-15 to 25-21-17-15 (MP only)



YKM Light Stock (all weapons)

Fixed an issue in which the ADS movement speed bonus wasn’t listed correctly

Cryo Nade

Improved range from 4m to 4.5m

Shadow Blade

Improved duration from 20s to 30s

Sticky Nade

Improved damage from 160 to 180

Medic BR class

Improved HP recovery from 6%/9% to 8%/12%

Improved armour recovery from 9%/16% to 13.5%/22.5%

Improved range profile from (0-8m, 8-16m, 16-30m) to (0-10m, 10-17m, 17-30m)

Airborne BR class

Improved launch height by 25%

Decreased recharge time from 50/40 to 40/36

Nerfs

And here are the nerfs expected in Season 2

JAK-12

Increased hip-fire spread from 330(170) to 340(200)

Decreased profile damage from 17-8-7-6 to 16-8-6-5

CBR4

Increased reload time

YKM Light Stock Decreased ADS movement speed boost



Fennec

Multiplayer Increased ADS bullet spread from 25(20) to 30(20) Increased hip-fire bullet spread from 160(75) to 180(75)

Battle Royale Increased ADS bullet spread from 15(6) to 18(6) Increased hip-fire bullet spread from 84(24) to 92(30)



DL Q33

Maevwat Omega-1 (BR only) Decreased bullet velocity by 30% Effect duration reduced from 1.5s to 1.2s



C4

Decreased minimum damage from 60 to 50

Decreased maximum damage from 200 to 180

Ballista EM3

Duration decreased from 30s to 20s

Decreased capacity from 3 shots to 2 shots

Igniter BR class

Energy consumption increased from 5%/5% to 15%/10%

Krig 6

Extended Magazine / Fast Extended Magazine (buff) Movement speed penalty from 2% to 1%

Increased ADS time from 250ms to 260ms

Damage range reduced from 17-26-40 to 15-26-40

Extended Mag A, Fast Extended Mag A Added a 1% mobility penalty

Large Extended Mag B, Fast Extended Mag B Added a 3% mobility penalty



M16

Wild Fire Added a 15% flinch penalty Adjusted recoil

Damage reduced from 30-28-24 to 30-27-24

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about COD Mobile Season 2: Heavy Metal weapon balance changes. Before leaving, make sure to check out our other Call of Duty-related content like The Best Call of Duty Games: All 19 Ranked and a look at Call of Duty: Warzone Resurgence map. And as always, feel free to peruse the relevant links below.

