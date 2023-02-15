Chainsaw Man Rips Its Way into Goddess of Victory: NIKKE With Three Limited Characters; PC Port Released

Image Source: Shift Up

Goddess of Victory: NIKKE is one of the biggest mobile game releases of 2022, and Chainsaw Man is shaping up to be the biggest anime series of the year. Who could ask for a better match?

NIKKE will be getting a limited collaboration event with Chainsaw Man, running from Feb. 15 to March 14. You can check out the new animated trailer down below:

Just like past events in NIKKE, we’ll likely get daily stage attempts to farm currency, which can then be used to purchase valuable resources like summon tickets and Consoles. In addition to that, this event will also add three new limited units to the roster: Power, Makima, and Himeno. These characters will only be available for summoning during the event duration, which means that you’ll have until March 14 to nab them or potentially miss out on them forever, or until whenever the collaboration gets a rerun.

This isn’t the only exciting piece of NIKKE news for today, though. Publisher Level Infinite has also just released a PC client for the game, which can be downloaded directly from the game’s website. It features cross-play and single account login, allowing players to enjoy the game from both their PC and mobile device.

Goddess of Victory: NIKKE is now available on PC and mobile devices.

