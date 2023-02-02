Goddess of Victory: Nikke Maid in Valentine Event Guide

Image Source: Shift Up

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Shift Up has launched a new time-limited event in Goddess of Victory: Nikke themed around it. Titled Maid in Valentine, this is an opportunity for players to rack up more summon tickets and useful resources to strengthen their team. Here’s a full event guide for Maid in Valentine in Nikke to help you get started.

How to Start Maid in Valentine in Goddess of Victory: Nikke

Once your game is updated, launch it and click on the little Event button in the top left corner of the screen. The Maid in Valentine banner should also show up just below the Campaign option in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Click on either of those, and you’ll be taken to the event screen.

Image Source: Shift Up via Twinfinite

Just like with previous events, certain characters will give you an increased chance of earning extra currency if you include them in your squad. The eligible characters this time around are as follows:

Cocoa (60%)

Soda (60%)

Signal (40%)

Privaty (40%)

Epinel (30%)

Yuni (30%)

Miranda (30%)

Ether (20%)

Belorta (20%)

Mihara (20%)

Cocoa and Soda have only just been added to Nikke’s roster, so if you don’t have enough currency to pull for them, you’ll want to rely on the other SSRs instead. If you’ve been playing the game for a while now, you should already have completed the Day By Day beginner tasks to unlock Privaty. If not, you can always fall back on the three SR units: Ether, Belorta, and Mihara.

By clearing five event stages each day, you’ll receive the Limited Edition Chocolate currency, which can then be used to purchase items from the event shop.

What to Buy First in the Event Shop

Image Source: Shift Up via Twinfinite

As always, we highly recommend prioritizing getting the blue Recruit Vouchers and the Advanced Recruit Vouchers. You can get 10 of each from the shop, and these will allow you to pull on the regular and limited banners. After that, you’ll want to focus on getting the RE-Energy and Consoles, followed by the Skill and Burst Manuals.

Here’s the priority order:

Advanced Recruit Vouchers Regular Recruit Vouchers Common Consoles RE-Energy Skill Manuals Burst Manuals Core Dust Case Battle Data Set Case Core Dust Credits

We do not recommend spending Gems on the Chocolate Making Kits. You get five of those each day to attempt the event stages, and considering that the stages are pretty easy, you should have no problems clearing them. In addition to that, you also get extra Limited Edition Chocolates from missions. You’ll be able to clear out most of the shop without spending any Gems as long as you’re getting five clears a day.

That does it for our Maid in Valentine event guide for Goddess of Victory: Nikke. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including our full reroll guide and tier list.

Related Posts