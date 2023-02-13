Can You Still Play Warzone 1?

Image Source: Activision

After two years of constant updates, the original Call of Duty: Warzone received a sequel in Warzone 2. The next iteration of the free-to-play battle royale has certainly been divisive amongst much of the fanbase, as many players have tried going back to the simpler times of Caldera and Verdansk. If you’re one of the many wondering about the state of Warzone 1, including whether it’s still playable or on the shelf forever, here’s what you need to know.

Is Warzone 1 Still Playable in 2023?

To answer the question, yes, you can still play Warzone 1. Following the launch of Warzone 2, the first entry was taken down and later relaunched as Warzone Caldera after Thanksgiving break. However, it’s not as simple as searching for it in the storefront of your choice.

Warzone Caldera is no longer its own entity, as it no longer receives content updates, patches, and maintenance since the sequel has become the premier title to play. It is now a game mode in 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which means it’s not free-to-play anymore, and as the name implies, you’ll only have access to Caldera in this mode as Resurgence Mode, Rebirth Island, and Fortune’s Keep have all been removed.

That’s all you need to know about whether or not you can still play Warzone 1. For more Warzone content, scroll below for more tips and tricks.

