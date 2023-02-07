Image via Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy promises to be a magical experience for a great deal of Potter fans—an open-world RPG set in Hogwarts a whole century before Harry Potter is even born. You’ll get to attend classes, learn about potions, cast a variety of spells, and create your own character. While Hogwarts Legacy will see a release on a variety of platforms, what of Xbox One? Can you play Hogwarts Legacy on Xbox One?

Will Hogwarts Legacy be on Xbox One?

Let’s get straight to the point: Yes, you will be able to play Hogwarts Legacy on Xbox One. Unfortunately, all last gen consoles, including the Nintendo Switch version of the game, won’t be releasing on Feb. 10th, 2023—only PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

If you’re hoping to play Hogwarts Legacy on Xbox One, you will have to wait until April 4, 2023. According to the official Twitter account for Hogwarts Legacy, the studio behind the development of the game, Avalanche Software, wants to “deliver the best possible game experience across all platforms.”

Hogwarts Legacy will launch on April 4, 2023 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and on July 25, 2023 for Nintendo Switch. The team is looking forward to bringing you the game and we want to deliver the best possible game experience across all platforms. — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) December 13, 2022

That’s understandable given the game is a big open-world and likely takes advantage of current gen hardware, so some tweaking is expected to keep the experience on last gen consoles as smooth as possible. April also isn’t that far off from February, so you won’t have to wait long if you’re still running with an Xbox One.

So, yes, you can play Hogwarts Legacy on Xbox One, but you’ll have to wait until it releases on April 4, 2023. It could be worse, as is the case with fans wanting to play on the Nintendo Switch, who won’t see it until July 24, 2023. Now that’s rough!

