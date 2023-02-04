Can You Be a Villain in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Image via Avalanche Software

We’re ever closer to Harry Potter fans being able to experience all that the open world of Hogwarts Legacy has to offer. But while we know that players begin their journey as students in their fifth year, questions remain regarding what type of character players can embody morally. A path of darkness has been previously teased, but just how far down said path can players go? Can you be a villain in Hogwarts Legacy?

Can You Be Evil in Hogwarts Legacy?

The short answer is no, you cannot be a villain in Hogwarts Legacy. You’re positioned to ultimately save the world as the protagonist, and therefore it will be impossible to become a straight-up villain.

However, that isn’t to say players cannot choose to be evil as they make their way through the world. For starters, you are able to join the Slytherin house, as it is among the four houses within the game. Doing so will open up the option to take part in more evil actions related to wizarding and interacting with your fellow students.

Additionally, and more severely, you can actively make choices that impact the world in evil ways. THis could be through decisions made through dialogue, or it could be by learning horrific spells such as Avada Kedavra, otherwise known as the Killing Curse. Though that all depends on whether or not you’re willing to embrace the Dark Arts as you progress, and whether you can stomach making specific choices.

So while one may decide to not always portray themselves as a beacon of the wizarding world, the world promises encounters from wizards and witches that are even darker. But if being able to make some dastardly decisions along the way isn’t enough to satiate your apparent bloodlust, well then this game probably isn’t going to be your cup of tea.

That’s everything you need to know about whether you can be a villain in Hogwarts Legacy. Be sure to check out our other guides, updates, and more via the links below in order to make your adventure a satisfying one.

