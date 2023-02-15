Can Hogwarts Legacy Run on 8gb of RAM? Explained

Avalanche Studios’ new RPG is earning acclaim for finally delivering a complete Harry Potter video game experience, and yet many PC players are struggling to enjoy the game due to technical issues. Even those who meet the minimum recommended specifications can’t seem to avoid stutters and skips. But what are those minimum specifications? Can Hogwarts Legacy run on 8GB of RAM? Here’s everything you need to know.

Hogwarts Legacy Running on 8GB of RAM Explained

The simple answer is yes, you can run Hogwarts Legacy on 8GB of RAM. It’s possible given that we’ve heard accounts from players on Steam forums who are running the game with below the minimum recommended amount. There are also YouTube benchmark tests that showcase it is certainly feasible to do so.

That all being said, 8GB is definitely below not only the recommended but minimum specifications, so technically you’re running the risk of major disappointment by purchasing the game and attempting to do so. Hogwarts Legacy is designed to run on 16GB at a bare minimum, according to the developer. Here are those specifications as a reminder:

SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 (3.3Ghz) or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 (3.2Ghz)

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 85 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD (Preferred), HDD (Supported), 720p/30 fps, Low Quality Settings

RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 (3.2Ghz) or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.6 Ghz)

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or INTEL Arc A770

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 85 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD, 1080p/60 fps, High Quality Settings

If you’re still keen to run the risk and have already run into problems, you might like to try and increase the page file size in Windows. According to one forum member in the aforementioned Steam forum post, Hogwarts Legacy suffers from an issue with its memory management, and increasing the page file size helps to solve it.

To achieve this, follow these steps (thanks Fig):

Windows search bar SystemPropertiesAdvanced (may need to run as admin)

You’ll see the Advanced Properties page, click Settings where it says ‘Performace’

Click the Advanced tab, then click change where it says ‘Virtual Memory’

Make sure the checkbox ‘Automatically managing paging. . .’ is NOT checked.

Then, select ‘system managed size’ and click ‘Set’ and ‘Ok’

Restart your computer

Again, that isn’t a guaranteed solution to the issue, and you’re certainly running a major risk attempting to play the game on 8GB or RAM even with all settings set to low and the resolution less than 1080p — which is the only way it would ever run on such low specs.

Hopefully, that gives you everything you need to know about whether Hogwarts Legacy can run on 8GB of RAM. For more useful tips and information on the game, search Twinfinite or check out our related content listed below.

