Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is much more serious compared to earlier entries in the series. The movie goes for a thoughtful approach since Kang the Conquerer’s nefarious intentions have to do with the multiverse. As a result, the villain, Scott Lang, and the rest of the characters go through arcs that change them. A lot of their development is reflected through dialogue, which makes the film’s quotes worth looking into.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania also builds tension through foreboding words, letting viewers know that something big is coming up. While there are many special effects and action sequences that entertain, it’s the quotes that convey the characters and the film’s depth. Taking a deeper look into their words allows fans to appreciate the storytelling better. So, to that end, here are the 10 best quotes in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

“Look Out For The Little Guy.”

Scott uses these words as the title of his autobiography. While it might sound too tongue-in-cheek, Scott’s reading of the book provides good context. He narrates that he was always underestimated by everybody before his success and that it made him question himself. But Scott now had the clarity that his struggles brought him the wisdom he possessed in the present.

This quote also set up Scott’s own lesson in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to keep looking out for the people. He’d put his book tour above his heroic activities, but Scott’s experience in the Quantum Realm revitalized his perspective. The character’s appeal has always been his everyman personality, and we’re encouraged to root for him because he’s relatable to the “little guy” in everyone.

“He Will Burn The World To Find You.”

Most of Jentorra’s words were about warning the protagonists of Kang’s threat. This quote is part of her first appearance, where she lets Scott and Cassie know that Kang is after them. Since the two are part of the main universe, Jentorra correctly surmises that Kang will stop at nothing to get to them in order to escape, too.

The quote is among the first to build up a sense of fear among viewers for what Kang has in store. The villain is heavily teased in the movie before he actually appears – Jentorra’s quote does its job of making Kang seem foreboding. It also goes to show that Jentorra was well aware of Kang’s nature, which is why she was among the primary freedom fighters.

“Does Your Family Even Know Who You Are?”

Krylar is only featured in one scene in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but asks questions that viewers also have. This quote is uttered exactly when fans will be questioning what Janet’s past really is. It happens after Krylar reveals Janet’s activities in the Quantum Realm before her rescue, including her association with Kang.

Janet’s reappearance at the end of the previous film made it seem as if she was trapped in the Quantum Realm alone. But the meeting with Krylar shows that she’s gone through several ill-fated adventures during her 30-year entrapment. Krylar’s question is a hard-hitting one since audiences are inclined to wonder how many secrets Janet is hiding.

“I Literally Saved The World. You’re Welcome For You All Not Being Dust.”

Scott didn’t appear half as obnoxious as the characters made him out to be. At the beginning of the film Cassie and the others keep harping on Scott for not engaging in their activism. It gets to the point where she accuses him of not being a hero anymore, and Scott responds with this quote.

Although his friends and family aren’t convinced, he actually makes a valid point. While the others were dust or helpless as Cassie was, Scott returned from the Quantum Realm and came up with the plan to restore everyone. He deserved the success he was enjoying because he nearly gave his life to save everyone else’s.

“At Least I Died An Avenger.”

M.O.D.O.K. spends the majority of the movie looking for revenge against Scott and Hank. A quick “You Suck” speech by Cassie changes him for the better, though, as M.O.D.O.K. decides to go down swinging. He gives his life for the heroes, going so far as to call himself an Avenger.

The movie downplays his sacrifice to make it a joke scene where the protagonists begrudgingly accept M.O.D.O.K. as an Avenger. But there’s no doubt that the former Darren Cross does redeem himself for the villain he was. The character had no depth in the first movie, so watching him do something good for a change makes his last words valid to a degree.

“After So Many Years Alone, It Was Nice To Have A Friend.”

Janet’s reason to help Kang in his mission was simple: she was lonely. She spent years trapped in a world she didn’t belong in; Kang was the first person she befriended. Although the latter gives off villain vibes, Janet can be forgiven for overlooking the signs. After all, she just wanted to hold on to the hope that Kang might help her return to Earth.

On the flip side, Kang figured this out and manipulated Janet for her to trust him. Janet needed a friend and he provided her with that, knowing it was the best way to get her to help him escape. Janet’s quote goes to show that, even though she has great willpower, she is a human with emotional needs.

“I Know How It Ends. All Of It.” Kang

Kang didn’t live a linear life and had seen the end of time in a number of universes. This was so extreme that he couldn’t even remember if he’d killed Ant-Man before or not. His claim that he’d seen everything sounds farfetched but was very much the truth. Witnessing everything out there is partly why Kang became so fixated on domination.

The villain developed a god complex with the belief that it was his right to conquer because he knew more than others. This also ends up as his fatal flaw by the climax, as he underestimates his enemies by believing he can anticipate them. Regardless, the antagonist’s words are chilling since it raises the possibility that the same version might show up in the future.

“I’m Sorry, This Is All My Fault.” Cassie Lang

While Cassie means well with her activism in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, she goes overboard with it. She spends most of the movie lecturing her father about his lack of effort and dabbles dangerously with the Quantum Realm herself. Cassie’s responsible for getting everyone trapped with Kang, which is a realization she has when she utters this quote.

They’re not fancy or wise, but her words reflect character development on her part. Cassie finally sees that she was wrong to assume that everything she did was for the greater good. As a young adult, the character had to learn that her father was right to warn her about her lofty goals. Her apology went a long way in confirming that she’s willing to grow as a person.

“We All Want The Same Thing: I’m Coming, Cassie.” Scott Lang

When the movie starts, Scott and Cassie aren’t shown to be nearly as close as they were in the first two entries. But the protagonist’s delusions during his journey into the Quantum Realm’s core confirm that he still loves her the same way. Scott manages to power through the sea of variants he hallucinates by reminding all of them about Cassie.

Each version of the character agrees to be on the same page after Scott brings up their daughter’s safety. It’s a good callback to the first Ant-Man’s ending, where the protagonist had similarly thought of his child to prevent himself from being trapped in the Quantum Realm. The quote reconfirms that Cassie remains Scott’s primary motivation.

“Conquerors Break The Broken World, And They Make A New One.” Kang

Kang’s quote shows how dangerous his motivations are since his quest for domination has no limit. The villain believes that the multiverse has to be conquered because it’s broken. The vagueness behind his goal is scarier, as Kang doesn’t seem to have a defined ending point as Thanos did.

Considering there are an infinite number of universes in the MCU, it’s difficult to fathom just how large-scale Kang’s plans are. What is clear is that the character and his variants have so much knowledge of the multiverse that they have the ability to threaten all of it. The villain’s calm demeanor while delivering this quote goes to show that he’s killed so much that it doesn’t even make a difference to him anymore.

