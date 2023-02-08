All New Skins Available in Overwatch 2 Season 3

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2’s Season 3 update has launched, throwing everyone into a brand new season with plenty of challenges, rewards, collectibles, and cosmetics up for grabs. Whether you’re looking to work through the Battle Pass or grab some goodies from Twitch Drops, we’ve got everything you need to know. Here are all the new skins available in Overwatch 2 Season 3.

Every New Skin & How To Get Them in Overwatch 2 Season 3

A majority of skins are available to earn through the Battle Pass, but you can also obtain a few through Twitch drops, purchasable cosmetic packs, and in-game events. Here’s a complete breakdown of how to receive every new skin in Overwatch 2’s Season 3.

Mercy – Honey Bee

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2 has released a selection of cosmetics labeled ‘starter packs’ for each season. Season 3’s starter pack consists of 1,000 Overwatch coins, a bee weapon charm, and Mercy’s Honey bee skin. This pack can be purchased for around $10 USD through the Battle.net launcher or Overwatch 2’s in-game item shop.

Sigma – Beekeeper

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Alongside the seasonal starter packs, there is also a more expensive version known as the Ultimate Battle Pass Bundle. This bundle grants access to the Premium Battle Pass for the season with 20 tiers pre-unlocked, as well as 2,000 Overwatch Coins and Sigma’s new Beekeeper skin. This pack costs around $30 USD and can also be purchased from the in-game store or the Overwatch 2 store located within the Battle.net launcher.

Ashe – Socialite

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Since Overwatch 2’s debut, there has been a skin available to earn for free through Twitch drops with each season, such as Season 1’s Werewolf Winston and Season 2’s Masked Dancer Moira. For season 3, Ashe’s Socialite skin is up for grabs, letting newbies and returning players who never got the chance to unlock in Overwatch 1 earn it for free.

To unlock Ashe’s socialite skin, you’ll need to have your Twitch account linked to your Battle.net and watch six hours of content from participating Overwatch 2 streamer channels. After the two-hour mark, you’ll be able to claim a free Spray, and once an additional four hours has been watched – for six hours total – Ashe’s Socialite skin will be all yours to redeem.

Hanzo – Cupid

Image Source:

Everyone went absolutely crazy when this Valentines-themed Hanzo skin was leaked. Luckily for fans of this concept, the leak has turned out to be one hundred percent true. Hanzo’s Cupid skin is set to arrive in Overwatch 2 alongside the limited-time Loverwatch dating sim event, on Feb. 14, 2023.

Hanzo’s cupid skin will be available as part of a bundle through the item shop, and while’s there’s no way to know for sure how much it will cost, the original leak suggested it would be priced at 1,600 Overwatch coins.

Junker Queen – Black Metal

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Junker Queen’s Legendary Black Metal skin starts off the Battle Pass as a Tier 1 reward for purchasing the Premium upgrade. Junker Queen is already canonically a loud, punkish rocker in nature, so what better way to highlight her character’s edgy, badass quirks than with an equally badass skin?

This is an excellent reward for Tier 1, and a helpful addition to Junker Queen’s cosmetic library, considering she’s one of the newer characters in the game. There’s also a great Emote within the Battle Pass that complements this skin perfectly, showing off Junker Queen rocking out on her axe as a guitar, and I know I’ll be equipping them both together to make the most out of this look.

Reaper – Chasa

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Reaper’s Chasa skin is the second Legendary cosmetic to be rewarded at Tier 1 of the Premium Battle Pass. This Legendary skin adds a little splash of gold, blue and red here and there to Reaper’s usually monochromatic color palette, decals on his arms and weapons, and replaces his familiar barn owl mask with a new design. This is a decent addition to Reaper’s wardrobe, so here’s hoping that the hat doesn’t negatively affect his hitbox’s size too much.

Baptiste – Deluxe

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Players will receive Baptiste’s Deluxe skin as the Tier 10 reward for the Premium Battle Pass. This skin more than lives up to its name, redressing Baptiste in royal reds and golds, making his Overwatch 2 look much more glamorous. This skin reminds me slightly of Ramattra’s Primordial skin from Season 2 and would look great worn alongside it in a duo to match.

Cassidy – Invisible Man

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Next up is one of the most hilarious and super cool skin concepts the Overwatch 2 team has released since the launch of the game: Cassidy’s new Invisible Man skin. The skin is a reward for completing Tier 20 of the Premium Battle Pass, dressing Cassidy in spy-themed clothing to give him that classic secret agent look.

And as for the best feature? His entire face is invisible, leaving just a floating hat and goggles running around the battlefield. Watching this guy line up a devastating High Noon will be both amusing and incredibly frustrating as you find yourself killed by the invisible cowboy.

Sombra – Folklorica

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

The Premium Battle Pass reward for Tier 30 is Sombra’s new Folklorica skin, which has removed her shaved side and long purple-gradient locks in favor of a shorter, brown hairstyle – complete with a flower crown. Sombra’s general outfit is also significantly brightened, popping with party-like pinks, purples, and pastel accents.

This unique addition to Sombra’s Hero Gallery represents a much brighter and eye-catching concept than her usual cyber-inspired hacker fits. Just be sure not to draw too much attention when coming out of stealth!

Moira – Demon Queen

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

One of the most appealing skins of the Season 3 Battle Pass is Moira’s Demon Queen skin… as long as you can get past the feet. If you thought Sigma was bad, he’s now met his match. Feet aside, however, this Legendary cosmetic is the Tier 40 reward, bringing a (mostly) nice-looking royal Moira look to life.

The robes are luxurious but also a little strange and quirky, which perfectly fits Moira’s characteristics. The outfit also consists of white, gold, and red, so it’s nice to see Moira move away from her usual purple and black outfit and embrace something different. Overall, it feels very fitting for her, and there are many fine details to admire, such as the Oni-themed shoulder pads and glowing-eyed back piece.

Zarya – Tactical

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Season 3’s Tier 50 Battle Pass reward gives players a brand new Epic Zarya skin in the form of her Tactical cosmetic. This cybernetic-looking skin brings an icy-cold palette to the Russian Tank Hero, consisting of frosty blues, silvers, grays, and blacks. Zarya also has a new tattoo on her left arm in this specific style, helping to tie into the overall aesthetic.

Junkrat – Hong Hai Er

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Everyone’s favorite Australian explosives maniac gets a new dress-up in Season 3 with the Legendary Hong Hai Er Junkrat skin, which players receive upon achieving Tier 60 of the Premium Battle Pass. This swaps out Junkrat’s goggles and shorts for something different but fitting. First off, look at all of the gold. From his RIP-Tire to his shoulder bands and even the accents of his clothing, it’s all covered. As someone obsessed with gold and riches, I’m sure this outfit would thrill the ex-Junkertown resident to the core.

The color palette consists of golds, fiery reds, and oranges, subtly hinting at his excessive use of explosives. And lastly, his prosthetic leg is swapped from its usual metal to a twisted, natural-looking wooden variation. Seeing what Junk’s iconic leg and tire become in a new skin is one of the best parts that Hong Hai Er has undeniably delivered. I don’t know about you, but I’ll be wearing this skin from time to time.

Sigma – Galactic

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Nearing the end of the Season 3 Battle Pass, Sigma’s Galactic skin is the cosmetic reward for players who reach Tier 70. Like many others, I’m not the biggest fan of Sigma and strongly believe in a need for socks. However, there’s no denying that this skin is one of the best rewards in the entire Season 3 Premium Battle Pass.

Just look at the nebula-like patterns that shines through the suit; it looks just like the brand new Antarctic Peninsula map. What better way to celebrate the arrival of both items than dressing up the Talon agent in aesthetically-matching clothing to the gorgeous aurora borealis in the sky? Plus, his skin is blue, as if it’s cold and frozen. There’s no doubt this cosmetic would look absolutely perfect on the frosty, shiver-inducing map.

Kiriko – Amaterasu

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Finishing off the battle pass is the Season 3 Mythic skin, a gorgeous Kiriko cosmetic titled Amaterasu. This skin adds a new addition to the Hero Gallery of the beloved protector of Kanezaka, dressing her up in fresh robes, shoes, and a beautiful headpiece of your choice.

Much like previous Mythic skins, Kiriko’s Amaterasu cosmetic is also fully customizable, with three different color palettes, two kunai variations, three different headpieces, and three different hairstyles for you to randomize or mix and match as you wish. This skin is beautifully crafted and clearly references Amaterasu, the Goddess of the sun, in Japanese mythology. I cannot wait to work through the Battle Pass and add this awesome unlockable to my collection.

That’s everything you need to know about all of the new skins available in Overwatch 2 Season 3. For more helpful game guides, lists, news, and more, check out the rest of our content. We have a variety of posts to keep you up to date regarding all of your favorite Overwatch heroes and Talon villains, so feel free to scroll down and have a look at our related posts for yourself.

Related Posts