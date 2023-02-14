All Exotic Weapon Locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Fortnite Battle Royale continues to evolve with the release of Chapter 4, Season 1. With the launch of a new Chapter, the game developers have introduced a new set of Exotic weapons on the Island, which players can get their hands on to have the upper hand over their opponents. However, tracking down Exotic firearms isn’t an easy task as they have fixed spawn locations. With that said, our Fortnite guide will help you in finding every Exotic weapon in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

Update: Following the 23.40 update, Exotic weapons can only be found inside the Cold Blooded Vaults.

How To Open Cold Blooded Vaults To Get Exotic Weapons

Image source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

To open Cold Blooded Vaults, players will need to obtain their keycard by defeating Cold Blooded bosses. Players can encounter Cold Blooded bosses across three different places throughout the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 island. Those locations are Shattered Slabs, Faulty Splits, and Brutal Bastion. Generally, these bosses can be found roaming in the basement, guarding the vault.

On top of that, the boss is accompanied by four to five enemy NPCs, so make sure to gear up yourself with decent firearms and healing items before engaging in the battle. After eliminating the boss, you can collect the vault keycard from his body to open the Cold Blooded Vault.

The latest Fortnite update includes five new exotic weapons, and here is a list of the same:

Heisted Breacher Shotgun: This Exotic Shotgun is perfect for destroying walls and cover.

This Exotic Shotgun is perfect for destroying walls and cover. Heisted Explosive Assault Rifle: This Exotic Assault Rifle fires explosive projectiles.

This Exotic Assault Rifle fires explosive projectiles. Heisted Accelerant Shotgun: The movement speed and fire rate of this Exotic Shotgun increases as you damage enemies with it.

The movement speed and fire rate of this Exotic Shotgun increases as you damage enemies with it. Heisted Run ’n’ Gun SMG: This Exotic SMG infuses you with Slap then self-reloads while you’re sprinting.

This Exotic SMG infuses you with Slap then self-reloads while you’re sprinting. Heisted Blink Mag SMG: This Exotic SMG temporarily gives you the Zero Point Dash ability after reloading.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 – Exotic Weapon Locations

In Fortnite Chapter 4, you can come across six different exotic weapons, which can usually be bought from certain NPCs around the map. So without any further delay, here’s a list of the exotic weapons and their locations in Fortnite:

Grappler Bow : The Grappler Bow can be purchased from Princess Felicity Fish for 500 gold bars. The NPC can be found standing on the top of a tower to the northwest of The Citadel.

: The Grappler Bow can be purchased from Princess Felicity Fish for 500 gold bars. The NPC can be found standing on the top of a tower to the northwest of The Citadel. Shadow Tracker : The Shadow Tracker can be purchased from Evie for 450 gold bars. The NPC can be found on the southwestern corner of the island, directly west of Frenzy Fields.

: The Shadow Tracker can be purchased from Evie for 450 gold bars. The NPC can be found on the southwestern corner of the island, directly west of Frenzy Fields. Chug Cannon : The Chug Cannon can be purchased from Sunflower for 600 gold bars. The NPC can be found in Frenzy Fields.

: The Chug Cannon can be purchased from Sunflower for 600 gold bars. The NPC can be found in Frenzy Fields. Chili Chug Splash : The Chili Chug Splash can be purchased from Frozen Fishstick for 250 gold bars. The NPC is located down at the frozen lake west of Brutal Barons.

: The Chili Chug Splash can be purchased from Frozen Fishstick for 250 gold bars. The NPC is located down at the frozen lake west of Brutal Barons. The Dub : The Dub can be purchased from Surrr Burger for 600 gold bars. The NPC keeps walking around inside a building just north of the lake at Anvil Square.

: The Dub can be purchased from Surrr Burger for 600 gold bars. The NPC keeps walking around inside a building just north of the lake at Anvil Square. Unstable Bow: The Chug Cannon can be purchased from Sunflower for 600 gold bars. The NPC roams around the northern part of Frenzy Fields.

This is everything you need to know about Exotic weapon locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. If you like to fill up the collections page, we have guides on what the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 update size is on all platforms, what the Fortnite Chapter 4 map looks like, as well as a list of all new, vaulted and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

