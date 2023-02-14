Image via Ironmace

Dark and Darker features multiple classes to play, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. It doesn’t just stem from playstyle, but stat allocation as well, which is different between each class. To be most effective in your field, you’ll need to understand which stats to prioritize, so here’s all Dark and Darker stats explained.

All Stats in Dark and Darker and What They Do

Dark and Darker comes jam packed with all sorts of stats for you to minimize and maximize, and each class will prioritize some over others.

Strength : Increases overall Health and provides a Physical Power Bonus, meaning you’ll hit harder with physical damage.

: Increases overall Health and provides a Physical Power Bonus, meaning you’ll hit harder with physical damage. Agility : Improves movement speed, weapon swapping and attack speed, and how fast you use utility items.

: Improves movement speed, weapon swapping and attack speed, and how fast you use utility items. Will : Provides magic resistance, increases buff duration and reduces debuff duration, and adds a Magical Power Bonus, meaning spells will deal more damage or heal more.

: Provides magic resistance, increases buff duration and reduces debuff duration, and adds a Magical Power Bonus, meaning spells will deal more damage or heal more. Knowledge : Affects spell casting speed, spell memory capacity, and how quickly you can identify items.

: Affects spell casting speed, spell memory capacity, and how quickly you can identify items. Resourcefulness : Affects how quickly you interact with game mechanics (opening doors and chests, placing traps and campfires, using levers, opening portals, and so on.)

: Affects how quickly you interact with game mechanics (opening doors and chests, placing traps and campfires, using levers, opening portals, and so on.) Spell Memory : Represents your maximum spell cost limit; the higher the number, the more spells you can memorize.

: Represents your maximum spell cost limit; the higher the number, the more spells you can memorize. Utility Effectiveness : A bonus attributed to utility items.

: A bonus attributed to utility items. Move Speed : How quickly you move.

: How quickly you move. Action Speed : Affects how quickly you interact with chests, portals, corpses, switch weapons, attack speed

: Affects how quickly you interact with chests, portals, corpses, switch weapons, attack speed Spell Casting Speed : How quickly your spells are prepared before they can be cast.

: How quickly your spells are prepared before they can be cast. Equip Speed : How quickly you equip items such as equipment and utility items.

: How quickly you equip items such as equipment and utility items. Regular Interaction Speed : How quickly you interact with non-magical objects and mechanisms.

: How quickly you interact with non-magical objects and mechanisms. Magical Interaction Speed : How quickly you interact with magical objects and mechanisms.

: How quickly you interact with magical objects and mechanisms. Buff Duration : Affects the length of a buff—the higher the number, the longer the buff lasts. This can also have a negative percentage, meaning the buff ends sooner.

: Affects the length of a buff—the higher the number, the longer the buff lasts. This can also have a negative percentage, meaning the buff ends sooner. Debuff Duration : Same as Buff Duration except for debuffs. A positive percentage means debuffs end sooner and vice versa.

: Same as Buff Duration except for debuffs. A positive percentage means debuffs end sooner and vice versa. Armor Penetration : Also known as “true damage”, which determines how much physical damage is unaffected by armor rating.

: Also known as “true damage”, which determines how much physical damage is unaffected by armor rating. Magic Penetration : The same as Armor Penetration except targeted towards magic resistance.

: The same as Armor Penetration except targeted towards magic resistance. Headshot Reduction : Reduces the amount of damage you experience from headshots.

: Reduces the amount of damage you experience from headshots. Projectile Damage Reduction : Reduces the amount of damage you experience from projectiles.

: Reduces the amount of damage you experience from projectiles. Physical Damage Reduction : Reduces the amount of damage you experience from physical attacks.

: Reduces the amount of damage you experience from physical attacks. Magic Resist : Reduces the amount of damage you experience from magical attacks.

: Reduces the amount of damage you experience from magical attacks. Physical Power Bonus : A bonus attributed to physical attacks.

: A bonus attributed to physical attacks. Magic Power Bonus : A bonus attributed to magical attacks.

: A bonus attributed to magical attacks. Impact Power: Determines how likely your current weapon can break objects or stagger opponents.

With that, we can close the book on all Dark and Darker stats and what each one does. Keep in mind that what you prioritize is also greatly affected by solo and group play. It’s also worth noting some stats are useful for all classes, like Resourcefulness. Don’t be afraid to try out different builds, especially with the available perks, and good luck with looting!

