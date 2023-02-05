5 Letter Words With C as the First & Third Letters – Wordle Game Help
Get the guessing game right.
Whether you are a newcomer or a veteran in the game of Wordle, making preparations beforehand is always a good first step to success. With this guide to all the 5-letter words with C as the first and third letters, let us lend you a hand to set you up for a win.
Note that these words have been tested and will work in Wordle. Should you spot any missing or incorrect words, please leave a comment below so we can take a look at the list and update it.
All 5 Letter Words With C as the First & Third Letters
- cacao
- cacas
- cache
- cacks
- cacky
- cacti
- cecal
- cecum
- cocas
- cocci
- cocco
- cocks
- cocky
- cocoa
- cocos
- cocus
- cucks
- cycad
- cycas
- cycle
- cyclo
Now that you are aware of what possible answers fit into this specific configuration, the next challenge is to unearth the actual answer. This can be done by using the in-game color codes to inform your guesses. Letters appearing in green are not to be moved, those in red are to be removed, and anything in yellow is just in the wrong spot.
With each passing guess, you should be one step closer to the answer for the day. Of course, you can avoid all of that guesswork if you want to, here’s the answer to today’s puzzle.
Hopefully, with this guide to all the possible 5-letter words with C as the first and third letters, you will have a better time in Wordle. For anybody needing more help, be sure to search Twinfinite or check out the related content below.
