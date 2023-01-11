Where to Watch The Last of Us in the US & UK

Image Source: HBO

It’s been a long time coming, but Naughty Dog’s epic tale of survival, loss, and friendship has finally made the jump to the small screen. While critics are gushing about the show’s debut season, many of you out there may be pondering a specific question: Where can I watch The Last of Us in the US and UK at the moment? Well, you’ve come to the right place, as we’re going to answer that query down below. So, without further delay, let’s dive into the deets, shall we?

Where Can I Watch The Last of Us in the US? Answered

For those of you in the US, you can watch The Last of Us on HBO Max. Of course, as HBO Max is a premium streaming service, you’ll need to be an active subscriber to be able to watch the show.

Where Can I Watch The Last of Us in the UK? Answered

For our UK readers, you can watch The Last of Us on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV. As these are premium services, you’ll need to be an active subscriber to be able to access the content.

When Does The Last of Us TV Series Start? Answered

If you’re in the US, you’ll be able to watch the first episode on Jan. 15, 2023, at 6pm PST / 9pm ET. If you’re in the UK, however, the show will air a day later, on Jan. 16, 2023

So, that about wraps things up for now. We hope this helped to clue you in on where to watch The Last of Us in the US and UK.

