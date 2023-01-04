Where to Search Containers for Slap in Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games

Into The Wild quests have wrapped up, and a new set of seasonal quests called Effective Effects has made its way to Fortnite battle royale. This week, players have been tasked to search containers while under the effects of Slap. As is tradition, loopers will be rewarded with plenty of XP upon completion of this task, which will help them unlock rewards from this season’s battle pass. So, without any further ado, here’s a guide to searching chests under the effects of Slap in Fortnite.

What Is Slap in Fortnite?

Image source: Epic Games

Slap is a special gameplay mechanic that debuted with the release of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Under the slap effect, players will gain unlimited Stamina/Energy for a limited amount of time. The best part is the Slap effect can be gained with an array of items such as Slap Berry and Slap Juice.

After consuming one of these items, your in-game character will be highlighted with an orange flow which indicates the Slap effect is successfully activated.

How To Search Containers Under The Effects Of Slap

Image source: Epic Games

To activate the Slap effect, players must either consume Slap Juice or Slap Berry. Slap Juice is stored inside barrels that can be found at various locations on Fortnite Island. However, we recommend dropping at POIs like The Citadel and Slappy Shores, which boast a multitude of Slap Juice Barrels. After finding a barrel, simply destroy it with your harvesting tool to gain the Slap Effect.

On the other hand, Slap Berry is a brand new fruit in Fortnite that can typically be found in areas covered with orange grass. Zones like Breakwater Bay, The Citadel, Faulty Splits, and Shattered Slabs are great examples of places where you can easily find Slap Berries for this challenge.

Image source: Epic Games

Once the Slap effect is activated, all you need to do is find and open a certain amount of chests to complete this seasonal challenge. However, make sure to open the chests before the Slap effect depletes.

The first stage of this quest requires you to search five containers under the effects of Slap. After completing the objective, the challenge will be marked as completed, and you’ll receive XP for your efforts.

That is everything you need to know about searching chests under the effects of Slap in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Be sure to check out our other Fortnite guides, including how to find Guardian Shield and where to decorate Traffic Lights for Winterfest.

Related Posts