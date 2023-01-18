What Is a Fox’s Favorite Food in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Answered

Image Source: Gameloft

Disney Dreamlight Valley offers an array of rare items and cosmetics that you can only get by interacting with some of the animals that make up the world. To be specific, you’ll need to know what each of these critters’ favorite food is in order to get what you want from them. Here is everything you need to know about what the Fox’s favorite food in Disney Dreamlight Valley is.

In general, a Fox prefers to be fed in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but there’s only one that is their favorite that you’ll want to get in order to progress in your Dreamlight Duties.

What Does the Fox Eat in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Answered

Simply put, the favorite food for foxes is White Sturgeon Fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This can be caught by fishing at bodies of water located in the Frosted Heights biome.

Once you catch this fish, find the Fox — which are all conveniently located in the Frosted Heights biome as well — and give it the White Sturgeon Fish. If you manage to catch multiple of these creatures while fishing, you can also consume it to get 1,800 Energy or sell it for 1,200 Star Coins.

For now, that is everything you need to know about what the Fox’s favorite food in Disney Dreamlight Valley is. If you’re still fishing for some more great guides, news, or features about the game, be sure to check out all of our related content below.

Related Posts