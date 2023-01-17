Upcoming Sims 4 Kits Lets You Decorate Your Dream Bathroom & Dress Boldly

Image Source: Maxis Studios

Two new kits, Bathroom Clutter and Simtimates, are coming to The Sims 4 on Jan.19, featuring the latest flirtatious wardrobe and stylized items for the restroom.

The Simtimates Collection Kit includes lacey bodysuits, vibrant underwear designs, and bold boxers for all genders. So whether you want to wear these clothes in the comfort of your home or take a risk out on the town, you’ll definitely feel confident with these unique fashion items.

Flatter every body with The Sims 4 Simtimates Collection Kit 💜 This collection will help any Sim look bold, flirty, & charming in the bedroom with lacey bodysuits, a variety of underwear styles & playful boxer prints😍



Available Jan 19 ✨ #SimtimatesKit pic.twitter.com/clv0mp4smP — The Sims (@TheSims) January 17, 2023

The second pack, the Bathroom Clutter Kit, introduces a new line of toiletries to personalize the lavatory to your heart’s content. With this latest debut, you’ll get a sneak peek of what’s to come, such as colorful wall decor, countertop items, and even grandma’s dentures.

Simmers can also look forward to another expansion pack for the game, as mentioned in a previous announcement. Although there hasn’t been an official confirmation of what it will entail, fans can expect a family-based update that may be a remake of the beloved Sims 3 Generations pack.

Besides these upcoming launches, the community still waits for more information about the infant DLC teased at the Behind the Sims Summit and the family generations’ debut. Nonetheless, it will likely be coming soon due to the vague hints in various announcements.

Now that these two kits will arrive in The Sims 4, be sure to mark your calendars for the end of this month to begin your customizing journey!

