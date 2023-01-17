Upcoming Sims 4 Kits Lets You Decorate Your Dream Bathroom & Dress Boldly
It’s time to revamp your bathroom and clothing options!
Two new kits, Bathroom Clutter and Simtimates, are coming to The Sims 4 on Jan.19, featuring the latest flirtatious wardrobe and stylized items for the restroom.
The Simtimates Collection Kit includes lacey bodysuits, vibrant underwear designs, and bold boxers for all genders. So whether you want to wear these clothes in the comfort of your home or take a risk out on the town, you’ll definitely feel confident with these unique fashion items.
The second pack, the Bathroom Clutter Kit, introduces a new line of toiletries to personalize the lavatory to your heart’s content. With this latest debut, you’ll get a sneak peek of what’s to come, such as colorful wall decor, countertop items, and even grandma’s dentures.
Simmers can also look forward to another expansion pack for the game, as mentioned in a previous announcement. Although there hasn’t been an official confirmation of what it will entail, fans can expect a family-based update that may be a remake of the beloved Sims 3 Generations pack.
Besides these upcoming launches, the community still waits for more information about the infant DLC teased at the Behind the Sims Summit and the family generations’ debut. Nonetheless, it will likely be coming soon due to the vague hints in various announcements.
Now that these two kits will arrive in The Sims 4, be sure to mark your calendars for the end of this month to begin your customizing journey!
- Where Is the Hospital in The Sims 4?
- The Sims 4’s Father Winter Is the Dream Daddy of the Holiday Season
- The Sims 4 Holiday Sale Goes Live With Stuff Pack, DLC Discounts, & More
- How to Start Holiday Traditions in The Sims 4
- How to Build a Cozy Toddler Den in The Sims 4