Which Straw Hat Would You Be? Find Out With This One Piece Personality Quiz

If you’re like many other One Piece fans, you’ve probably asked yourself the question: Which Straw Hat am I most like?

It’s a solid enough question to ask. After all, each member of the series’ central crew is unique enough to stand out even among the ever-growing group of eccentrics. Each has their own defining traits, goals they’re working toward, and dreams they’d give nearly anything to achieve so long as it doesn’t put their friends at risk.

However, it can be tricky to choose just one that you resonate with most. After all, each and every one of them is lovable and relatable, making it that much harder to choose the one you’d ride or die with.

That’s why we’ve created this quiz. Through the following questions, we’ll help you narrow down the traits you have which relate most to a given character. By the end, you’ll know with certainty that the Straw Hat we suggest is the One Piece protagonist who is most like you at this time.

Now, without further ado, let’s get to the questions.

Which Straw Hat Would You Be? Find Out With This Personality Quiz What's your favorite comfort food? Meat. Sweet and tangy fruits. Coffee or something else bitter. Liquor or Beer. Something sweet. Whatever I can get to stay down. Something filling and nutritious. Where do you feel most comfortable on the Thousand Sunny? In the Crow's Nest. On the figurehead at the front of the ship. In the main cabin. In the kitchen. Down below deck. Somewhere that lets me see everything going on. How do you approach a dangerous situation? Charge at it head-on. Wait until you know what's waiting for you and then attack it with a strategy. Figure out how to draw the brunt of the danger so everyone else will be safe. Provide a distraction so that your group's fighters can get the upper hand. Use hit and run tactics to slowly pick away at the problem. Hang back and provide support while someone else deals with the problem. When you think of the Grand Line, what word springs to mind? Adventure. Danger. Enemies. Loss. Opportunity. How would you describe the powers provided by Devil Fruits? A blessing. A curse. An inconvenience. Something to be scared of. I don't have an opinion on them. Why do you want to achieve your dream? To do right by my mentor. To make my parent proud. Because it's the thing I want most in the world. To keep a promise to a lost friend. To make those that raised me proud. I've never really thought about it. Aside from your friends, what is your most beloved treasure? A keepsake from my family. A delicious meal. A gift from an old friend. Proof of my past adventures. Books that can help me learn new skills. Tools that can allow me to make anything. How would you describe your mentor? Someone who faced prejudice head-on. Someone who gave life and limb to protect me. A calm and thoughtful person. An eccentric who cared deeply about others. A hot-headed warrior with a soft side. I didn't have one. What are you most afraid of? Losing my friends. Being trapped somewhere. Not living up to my potential. Breaking a promise. Not making amends with my loved ones. What's your biggest weakness? Compliments. My moral code. Serious-minded people. The threat of knowledge being lost. A lack of energy. The thought of others getting hurt. Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

Image Source: Toei Animation via Cruchyroll

