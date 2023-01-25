Which Straw Hat Would You Be? Find Out With This One Piece Personality Quiz
~We Are~
If you’re like many other One Piece fans, you’ve probably asked yourself the question: Which Straw Hat am I most like?
It’s a solid enough question to ask. After all, each member of the series’ central crew is unique enough to stand out even among the ever-growing group of eccentrics. Each has their own defining traits, goals they’re working toward, and dreams they’d give nearly anything to achieve so long as it doesn’t put their friends at risk.
However, it can be tricky to choose just one that you resonate with most. After all, each and every one of them is lovable and relatable, making it that much harder to choose the one you’d ride or die with.
That’s why we’ve created this quiz. Through the following questions, we’ll help you narrow down the traits you have which relate most to a given character. By the end, you’ll know with certainty that the Straw Hat we suggest is the One Piece protagonist who is most like you at this time.
Now, without further ado, let’s get to the questions.
Which Straw Hat Would You Be? Find Out With This Personality Quiz
Image Source: Toei Animation via Cruchyroll
If you liked this quiz, feel free to check out some of our other offerings. We’ve got everything from personality quizzes to trivia challenges related to shows like Hunter X Hunter and Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure.
- One Piece TCG: How To Build & Play Zoro Red
- Is Gear 5 in One Piece Film: Red? Answered
- How to Get Berries Fast in One Piece Odyssey
- Will One Piece Odyssey Have DLC? Answered
- Is Gear 5 in One Piece Odyssey? Answered