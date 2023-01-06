Netflix’s Wednesday Season 2 Renewal Has Officially Been Confirmed

Image Source: Netflix

It may have been a bit of a bumpy road, but Netflix has officially confirmed that their hit show Wednesday will indeed be returning for a second season. While it may be unsurprising that the show would be renewed given that the show is an absolute ratings juggernaut, rumors circulated that the show would be switched over to Amazon Prime, given that Amazon owns the series’ production company.

However, since a deal was likely in place before Wednesday’s first season was released, these rumors have turned out to be false, as the show will remain on Netflix for at least the time being.

Details regarding the hit show’s second season are scarce so far, but we do know that a writer’s room was already being formed before the renewal even happened. This is almost certainly because of the show’s popularity giving the creatives being the series the courage that a renewal would eventually happen.

It has also been said that there is a chance the new season would explore more of the relationship between Wednesday and her mother, Morticia, so this may be one of the directions that the season chooses to go. Nevertheless, there hasn’t been any official confirmation of how Season 2 of Wednesday will unfold storywise, with only speculation and hopes thus far.

Also important to note is that there were no casting announcements in Netflix’s Season 2 announcement, so at this moment in time, the only person who is safe to assume is returning is Jenna Ortega as the title character, Wednesday Addams.

