Nahida Build Guide: Best Weapons, Artifacts & Team in Genshin Impact

On the lookout for the best Nahida Build in Genshin Impact? Nahida is a new 5-Star Dendro playable character who was added with Genshin Impact 3.2 update alongside 4-Star Layla. The young vessel of Lesser Lord Kusanali can be unlocked by pulling its banner during the first phase of the event wish, called The Moongrass’ Enlightenment.

Like other Genshin Impact characters, you must pair Nahida with the best weapons, characters, and artifacts to get the most out of the unit. Therefore, here’s a comprehensive Nahida Build guide for the Genshin Impact players.

Best Nahida Build Guide in Genshin Impact

Nahida is a 5-Star Dendro character, a perfect unit for the DPS and Support role in your party. Here’s our Nahida build guide for the best weapon, artifacts, and party composition.

Nahida’s Best Weapon

A Thousand Floating Dreams is the perfect pick for Nahida’s DPS as well as the Support role. It’s a 5-star Catalyst that is certainly developed for the new Nahida character.

The A Thousand Floating Dreams Catalyst can be obtained through the “Epitome Invocation” Weapon Event Wish banner during the Genshin Impact 3.2 version. The event wish will run from Nov. 2 to Nov. 18, and the weapon will receive an increased drop rate during this time frame.

Base ATK : 542

: 542 Secondary Stat (Elemental Mastery) : 265

: 265 Passive Skill: A Thousand Night’s Dawnsong

The stats mentioned above can be enhanced by upgrading Nahida‘s signature weapon, A Thousand Floating Dreams. If you fail to pull out the weapon’s banner, we recommend pairing Kagura’s Verity or Magic Guide with Nahida.

Kagura’s Verity

Bonus Stat : CRIT DMG 14.4%

: CRIT DMG 14.4% Skill Effect: Gains the Kagura Dance effect when using an Elemental Skill, causing the Elemental Skill DMG of the character wielding this weapon to increase by 12% for 16s. Max 3 stacks. This character will gain 12% All Elemental DMG Bonus when they possess 3 stacks.

Magic Guide

Bonus Stat : Elemental Mastery 41

: Elemental Mastery 41 Skill Effect: Increases DMG against enemies affected by Hydro or Electro by 12%.

Nahida’s Best Artifact Set

Deepwood Memories (4-piece) is the best artifact set for Nahida, which can be obtained from Spire of Solitary Enlightenment. Here’s a quick rundown of the Deepwood Memories set bonus:

2-Piece Bonus: Dendro DMG Bonus +15%.

Dendro DMG Bonus +15%. 4-Piece Bonus: After Elemental Skills or Bursts hit opponents, the targets’ Dendro RES will be decreased by 30% for 8s. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is not on the field.

If you don’t have Deepwood Memories unlocked in Genshin Impact, then we suggest using the Glided Dreams artifact set:

2-Piece Bonus: Elemental Mastery +80.

Elemental Mastery +80. 4-Piece Bonus: Within 8s of triggering an Elemental Reaction, the character equipping this will obtain buffs based on the Elemental Type of the other party members. ATK is increased by 14% for each party member whose Elemental Type is the same as the equipping character, and Elemental Mastery is increased by 50 for every party member with a different Elemental Type. Each of the aforementioned buffs will count up to 3 characters. This effect can be triggered once every 8s. The character who equips this can still trigger its effects when not on the field.

Nahida’s Best Team Compositions

While building a team with Nahida, make sure to include at least two of the Pyro, Hydro, and Electro element characters to trigger elemental reactions since the Dendro element relies on them. Thus, here’s a quick breakdown of the best team compositions for Nahida:

Composition 1

Nahida: Sub-DPS, buffer

Sub-DPS, buffer Sangonomiya Kokomi: Healer, Hydro enabler

Healer, Hydro enabler Dendro Traveler: Sub-DPS, debuffer (4pc Deepwood Memories)

Sub-DPS, debuffer (4pc Deepwood Memories) Thoma: Burgeon trigger (Full EM build)

Composition 2

Nahida: Sub-DPS, buffer

Sub-DPS, buffer Zhongli: Support, shielder, debuffer, buffer (4pc Tenacity of the Millelith)

Support, shielder, debuffer, buffer (4pc Tenacity of the Millelith) Ganyu: Main DPS, reverse Melt trigger

Main DPS, reverse Melt trigger Xiangling: Sub-DPS, Pyro enabler, buffer (4pc Noblesse Oblige)

That’s everything you need to know about the best Nahida build in Genshin Impact. Nahida appears to be a must-have for most players, so remember, the proper build guide is also a necessity. Before leaving, don’t forget to check out some of our other Genshin Impact-related content here at Twinfinite, like how to Pre-Install Genshin Impact 3.2 update & download size, the best Genshin Impact presets, and more.

