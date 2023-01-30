Jason Bateman to Direct an Upcoming Supernatural Revenge-Western by Bad Robot

Image Source: Getty Images

Jason Bateman has proven he has plenty of range in his choices of roles. From Marty Byrde in Ozark to Michael Bluth in Arrested Development, fans have gotten a good look at his acting chops. Now, Bateman will try his hand at the supernatural by directing the feature film The Pinkerton, produced by Warner Bros. and JJ Abrams’ Bad Robot.

Deadline broke the news but kept the details quite light, only noting that the film is “a supernatural revenge-western hybrid.” More story details and the cast list likely won’t come until the film is further along with production, but there’s no word on when that might be. The Pinkerton is based on a script written by Daniel Casey, who also penned F9: The Fast Saga.

Those with a love of history might recognize the title. Pinkerton is a still active private detective agency that started sometime around 1850. Though nowhere near as large as they were, the agency has remained relevant largely through pop culture. In an example that many readers might recognize, BioShock Infinite protagonist Booker DeWitt once worked for Pinkerton. On top of that, Pinkerton detectives also appear in Red Dead Redemption 2 to oppose the Van der Lind gang.

This isn’t the first overall directing experience Jason Bateman has had, of course. His directorial debut was with the film Bad Words, about an adult figuring out a loophole that would let him compete in an eighth-grade spelling bee. He later earned an Emmy for directing Ozark, serving in that role for 9 of the show’s 44 episodes while also starring.

