Is Gunfire Reborn Cross-Platform? Answered

Image Source: 505 Games

How possible is it to play with friends across platforms?

Gunfire Reborn is a first-person shooter that combines RPG and roguelite elements in a unique experience that supports up to four players online. The game has been released for several platforms since originally launching in 2020, but can you play with friends across systems? Here is everything to know about whether Gunfire Reborn is cross-platform.

Does Gunfire Reborn Have Cross-Platform Multiplayer?

Gunfire Reborn is currently available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, iOS, and Android devices. The game does feature cross-platform multiplayer, but it depends on the specific version you are playing on.

Players on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the Windows PC version that is downloaded through the digital Microsoft Store can group up and play with one another. The game was added to Xbox Game Pass in October 2022 and features cross-platform co-op among all of these systems.

The Steam version, however, does not have cross-platform multiplayer with any of the Xbox consoles or the other PC port. The Steam player base is entirely on its own and can only match with other Steam players.

The iOS and Android games also feature cross-platform co-op multiplayer between themselves, and the mobile versions are separate from the PC and consoles ports.

Gunfire Reborn is currently in development for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. No information has been officially announced if any of these systems will feature cross-platform multiplayer with the previous Xbox and PC versions.

Although, it seems more than likely that PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 players will be able to play with one another. We will update once the new versions have been released.

That is everything to know about whether Gunfire Reborn is cross-platform. Be sure to check back with Twinfinite for more helpful game guides and click on the links below for other entertainment and games coverage.

