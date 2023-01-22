How To Feed Animals Their Favorite Food in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

If you want to obtain rare items and cosmetics in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll need to interact with the critters by giving them specific ingredients. In this guide, we’ll explain how to feed the animals their favorite food and what steps you need to take before you approach them. Furthermore, we’ll discuss their characteristics, so you can learn more about these creatures of the Valley.

Giving Critters Their Favorite Foods in Disney Dreamlight Valley

When you gift animals their favorite foods in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you can gain exclusive content, such as Motif Bags, seeds, and many others. In addition, you can increase your Dreamlight inventory by completing tasks like Feed a Critter or Feed the Sea Turtles Their Favorite Food.

To make sure you understand what to do in this particular gameplay of the story, we’ve listed each of the animal’s characteristics and their favorite foods:

Squirrels (Plaza)

Squirrels are the first animals you can interact with at the beginning of the game, and their favorite food is peanuts from Remy’s restaurant. If you don’t see this item at his place, you must progress further in his friendship quests, where you’ll obtain more Recipe Books.

Rabbits (Peaceful Meadow)

Compared to the other animals of Disney Dreamlight Valley, Rabbits can be reasonably challenging to approach because they will run away from you. But, after you chase them for a while, you can reward them with carrots and simultaneously gain an item in the process.

Sea Turtles (Dazzle Beach)

Sea Turtles are shy critters that will hide from you in their shell for a limited time. To interact with the creatures, you’ll need to wait for them to get used to you, then you can give them their favorite food, Seaweed. Those who don’t know where to find this ingredient can get them when fishing in random spots in the water (don’t target the circular ripples) or picking them up near the shore.

Crocodiles (Glade of Trust)

Like Rabbits, Crocodiles will run away from you whenever you approach them. The only way to interact with these critters is by slowly walking up to them, so try not to move fast while they look at you. When you finally press the ‘Approach’ button, you can gift them a lobster. Players can acquire this item by fishing in gold water ripples at Glade of Trust.

Sunbirds (Sunlit Plateau)

Sunbirds will fly up to you while exploring Sunlit Plateau, and each variation has different types of favorite foods. Here is a list of all their distinct items:

Emerald Sunbird: Green Passion Lily

Green Passion Lily Golden Sunbird: Sunflower

Sunflower Red Sunbird: Red Bromeliad

Red Bromeliad Orchid Sunbird: Orange Houseleek

Orange Houseleek Turquoise Sunbird: Pink Houseleek

Foxes (Frosted Heights)

Foxes are the most lively animals of Disney Dreamlight Valley since they enjoy playing with you around Frosted Heights. In order to approach them, you have to chase them until they sit down, as shown here:

At this point, you can give them the White Sturgeon, which can be acquired from gold-colored fishing spots within this area.

Raccoons (Forest of Valor)

Out of all the critters of the game, Raccoons can be difficult to interact with because they will run away at the sight of you. Although it may take a few times, you can gradually approach them to give them blueberries while sitting down.

Ravens (Forgotten Lands)

The last remaining animal of Disney Dreamlight Valley, the Ravens, enjoys 5-star meals, such as the Arendellian Pickled Herring, Potato Leek Soup, Bouillabaisse, and many more. Like the Sea Turtles, you’ll need to wait until they are ready to approach you, which should take a few seconds. Those who need help making this animal’s favorite food can view our all recipes guide to put in the right ingredients.

Now that you know how to feed the animals their favorite food in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you can unlock valuable rewards from these adorable critters. For more content about the game, you can check out our guide about increasing your inventory size and explore any of the relevant links below.

