How to Change Clothes & Get More Outfits in Fire Emblem Engage

Image Source: Intelligent Systems

Fire Emblem Engage is the latest spin-off game in Intelligent Systems’ popular tactical RPG series. Just like in Three Houses, you do have the option to change up the way your characters look, which can help add some flavor when you’re exploring the Somniel. Here’s how to change clothes and get more outfits in Fire Emblem Engage.

Changing Clothes in Fire Emblem Engage

After getting through the tutorial battles, you’ll be able to start exploring the Somniel, which serves as your main hub in Fire Emblem Engage. In the main area, you’ll find a clothing and accessory store, which is where you can change clothing for each character in your party.

Image Source: Intelligent Systems via Twinfinite

Interact with the store and select the Change option, then select a character. From here, you can equip different accessories and outfits you’ve unlocked for them.

Do note that the clothing changes are only visible when you’re walking around the Somniel, and they’re not reflected while you’re in battle. It’s a minor cosmetic change, but it’s better than nothing at least.

How to Get More Outfits in Fire Emblem Engage

Now that you know how to change your character’s clothing, it’s time to work towards unlocking more outfits and accessories for them. Again, this is done through the clothing and accessory store in the Somniel.

However, you do need to cough up a fair bit of Gold and resources to unlock them. Gold is obtained mainly through battles, paralogues, and skirmishes, while resources can be obtained as item pick-ups in-between battles. While interacting with the store, you can scroll through the catalog to select the clothing and accessory options you want to buy.

That’s all you need to know about how to change clothes and get more outfits in Fire Emblem Engage. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

Related Posts