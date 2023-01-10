Image Source: KasSanity via Twinfinite

Impossible Tic Tac Toe is the hardest version of the game around, played against an opponent leagues smarter than your little sibling. It knows every trick in the book, making it impossible to beat or, at the very least, come to a draw. If you consider a stalemate a win in your book, here’s how to beat Impossible Tic Tac Toe.

How To Beat Impossible Tic Tac Toe

There exists a simple strategy to winning Tic Tac Toe (almost) every time, but it requires that your opponent is ignorant of it. However, since Impossible Tic Tac Toe knows every strategy, you need to force a draw, like so:

Place your shape—X or O—into any corner. Let’s assume your X for simplicity. At this point, the opponent will place their O right in the center, which sets up the counter to win. Place your X into the opposite corner. If you placed an X in the top-left, for example, then place the following X into the bottom-right corner. Place another X to block your opponent’s third-in-a-row. Your opponent is now attempting to achieve victory by getting three-in-a-row side to side or up and down. Place an X where applicable. Block another attempt at victory by placing a corner in the corner. Notice how your opponent can win diagonally? Block that with another X. And one last block to call it a draw. Either your opponent will get three-in-a-row side to side or up and down, which you can block with your own and cause a draw.

There you have it: a strategy that gets you as close to beating Impossible Tic Tac Toe as you can. For more related content, check out the latest words ending in IR on Wordle. Alternatively, if you’ve been playing Luck Be a Landlord, learn here how to remove symbols.

