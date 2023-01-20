Image Source: Intelligent Systems

Everyone loves animals, right? And if you don’t, you may be a monster. But either way, Fire Emblem Engage introduces a new mechanic where you can adopt wild animals and place them in your pastures in the Somniel. With that in mind, here’s how to adopt animals in Fire Emblem Engage.

Adopting Animals in Fire Emblem Engage

After each main story battle in Fire Emblem Engage, you’ll have the chance to roam around the level to pick up items, talk to your party members, and interact with animals. To adopt them, all you have to do is interact with them by pressing the A button, then choose the Adopt option. That’s all there is to it.

Of course, there are some limitations to this system. For instance, you won’t be able to adopt chickens and cats right off the bat. That’s because you need to increase your relationship level with various other countries in the game in order for specific animals to become available for adoption.

Image Source: Intelligent Systems

While at the Somniel, head to the cafe and interact with the bulletin board. From here, you’ll be able to donate Gold and resources to the different countries you’ve visited, and this will increase your relationship level with them. As your relationship levels increase, you’ll then be able to start adopting a wider variety of animals.

What Animals Do in Fire Emblem Engage

With all these animals you’ve adopted in Fire Emblem Engage, it’s time to actually put them to good use.

While at the Somniel, head over to the pastures and interact with it with the A button, then select the animals you want to display. You’ll be able to interact with the animals and get them to pose, but more importantly, you’ll want to check back here in-between your battles to see if your animals have left you anything.

Image Source: Intelligent Systems via Twinfinite

For instance, cows will give you milk, while dogs have a chance of giving you iron ingots. These are all useful resources that can be used for cooking or for enhancing your gear, so you’ll definitely want to adopt as many animals as possible and release them in your pasture.

That’s all you need to know about how to adopt animals and what they do in Fire Emblem Engage. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

