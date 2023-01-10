Fortnite ‘Waiting in Queue’: What the Error Means & How to Fix It

Are you getting hit with the ‘Waiting in Queue‘ message when trying to join a game or log in to the servers in Fortnite? This guide will explain everything you need to know about the message and how you can start playing the game again.

What Does Waiting in Queue Mean in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1?

If you’re getting the ‘Waiting in Queue’ error notification when trying to load up Fortnite, this is because the number of players trying to join a game or log into the servers is currently too many for the servers to actually handle.

It can also be a result of the servers simply being offline for scheduled maintenance. Rather than not allowing you to hop into the game at all, Fortnite will put you in a login queue so that as soon as the servers come back online, it can start getting players in as fast as possible.

At the time of updating this article on Jan. 10, 2023, however, there appears to be a huge spike in reports of the ‘Checking Epic Services Queue‘ error in Fortnite, which can also indicate a huge spike in players hopping into the game, a technical fault on Epic’s end, or possibly a corrupted update file on your end.

Currently, the Fortnite Status Twitter account and the Epic Servers and Services Status page both aren’t reporting a known issue. However, players are certainly facing the ‘Checking Epic Services Queue’ error which appears to suggest that the connection between players and the servers isn’t right. It’s unclear at the time of writing as to where the issue lies.

Essentially, ‘Waiting in Queue’ means you’ve been put in a queue in order to allow the servers to deal with each player’s request a few at a time, preventing the servers from being overwhelmed and crashing. This is a measure implemented to prevent unexpected downtime and is just one of those things you have to deal with, unfortunately.

Can You Fix ‘Waiting in Queue’ in Fortnite?

No, there’s no real way to avoid getting this error message. Your best bet is to just sit tight and wait for your place in the queue to finally be reached by the servers, or for them to come back online if there’s just scheduled downtime, as is normally the case at the beginning of a new season, or when a new update is released every fortnight on a Tuesday.

If you try closing the game and reopening it, you’re basically resetting your position in the queue, so you’re only going to increase the amount of time you have to wait until you can start playing the game again.

With a bit of luck, the ‘Waiting in Queue’ message will eventually disappear and stop showing up for new players trying to log in or join a game. This will happen once the sudden surge of players joining and logging in has subsided, so if you really don’t want to wait around, we recommend trying again in 10-15 minutes.

That’s everything you need to know on the Fortnite Waiting in Queue error. For more tips and tricks, be sure to check out the links below.

