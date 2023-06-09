Why Is Fortnite Undergoing Maintenance? Downtime Explained
Are you wondering why Fornite is currently undergoing maintenance? Well, look no further because we’ve got you covered in this guide that explains the game’s downtime and what you can expect in the future. We’ll also provide details about how long these segments last and when you can play the latest update.
Why Is Fortnite Undergoing Maintenance?
As of right now, Fortnite is undergoing maintenance because the developers are setting up for the release of Chapter 4 Season 3 and this requires taking the servers down to update them with the latest patch. This information was shared via the official Fortnite Status Twitter account, which noted that downtime was beginning in the tweet we’ve included below.
The server downtime started at 2 a.m. Eastern Time, and is expected to last for at least a few hours, which means that servers should be back up at around 5 a.m. Eastern Time, on June 9. This is an estimate, however, and we’ll keep updating this post once we’ve got further information.
If you want to check the status of Fortnite, you can check out Epic Games Public Status or Fornite Status’ official Twitter to keep up to date with the recent news:
The upcoming Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is set to include an exciting new crossover skin featuring Optimus Prime from Transformer’s fame. The big word to sum up this season is ‘WILDS’ apparently, with players being able to explore ancient ruins that have lurked underneath the island’s surface all this time. Raptors can be ridden, and vines can be grinded for quick and easy traversal, too!
That does it for our guide about why Fortnite is undergoing maintenance. While you are here, you can check out more content about the game by looking at the relevant links below and viewing our guides about how to fix the ‘Waiting in Queue’ message, how to fix ‘failed download supervised settings, the ESP Buimet 003 error code, and error code LS-0016.
