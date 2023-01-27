Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Pen a New Tomb Raider Series for Amazon Prime

Phoebe Waller-Bridge via IMDb & Lara Croft via Steam

On Jan. 27, 2023, Amazon Prime revealed it is currently developing a brand new show focused on Lara Croft. The new Tomb Raider series is coming from the critically acclaimed mind of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who is most notable for her excellent work on the Dark Comedy Fleabag.

This brand-new series is said to be in the very early stages of development, with Waller-Bridge writing, who currently has a deal with Amazon to produce content for them. The Hollywood Reporter reports that at the moment, Phoebe Waller-Bridge has no plans to be cast in the series, so we don’t know as of yet who will play the signature character.

While Phoebe Waller-Bridge may be best known for Fleabag, she is absolutely no stranger to the action-adventure genre, with her serving as showrunner of the first series of Killing Eve and contributing to the No Time to Die screenplay. She has also been a voice for a droid in the Star Wars franchise, while she is also currently set to star opposite Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

When it comes to live-action, Tomb Raider has yet to do a series, but there is an anime that is set to be released on Netflix sometime in 2023. Still, there have been a few live-action movies, notable for having Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander playing Lara Croft at different points in time.

Unfortunately, given that the new Tomb Raider adaptation is only in the development stage, fans will likely have to wait a while until they will get to see it when it debuts on Amazon Prime.

Related Posts