Fire Emblem Engage Gift Guide: Best Gifts for Every Character

Fire Emblem Engage Gift Guide: Best Gifts for Every Character

While you could just slowly build up a bond with a character by fighting alongside them, Fire Emblem Engage allows you to speed up that process by giving them gifts. Of course, you can’t just hand them out carelessly either; you’ll get the best results by paying attention to what they like. To help you out with that, here’s a Fire Emblem Engage gift guide to make sure you’re maximizing your bonds with each character.

Fire Emblem Engage Gift Guide

CharacterGifts
AlfredTraining Weights, Dragon Scripture, Muscle Balm, Sun Visor, Lentil Flower, White Clover, Horn, Flower Wreath, Bandages
BoucheronFairytale Book, Poetry Book, Dragon Scripture, Elyos History, Sun Visor, Fishing Bait, Landscape Art
EtieTea Leaves, Dried Meat, Training Weights, Dragon Scripture, Lentil Flower, Flower Wreath
CelineTea Leaves, Fairytale Book, Poetry Book, Dragon Scripture, Elyos History, Strong Perfume, Quality Kerchief, Flower Wreath, Antler Earrings, Lovely Candle
LouisTea Leaves, Poetry Book, Dragon Scripture, Lentil Flower, White Clover, Large Plate
ChloeDried Meat, Animal Treats, Poetry Book, Dragon Scripture, Butterfly Net, Sun Visor, Bear Carving, Field Guide
JeanTea Leaves, Fairytale Book, Poetry Book, Philosophy Book, Dragon Scripture, Butterfly Net, Bear Carving, Fine Quill Pen, Field Guide, Bandages
DiamantDried Meat, Training Weights, Sharp Chisel, Philosophy Book, Elyos History, Fishing Bait, Utility Knife, Fancy Dagger
AmberTea Leaves, Yogurt, Roasted Yam, Animal Treats, Butterfly Net, White Clover, Utility Knife, Field Guide, Large Plate
JadeAnimal Treats, Fairytale Book, Poetry Book, Elyos History, Butterfly Net, Bear Carving, Fine Quill Pen, Field Guide
AlcrystFairytale Book, Poetry Book, Philosophy Book, Sun Visor, Fishing Bait, Fine Quill Pen
LapisRoasted Yam, Training Weights, Muscle Balm, Animal Treats, Sharp Chisel, White Clover, Utility Knife, Sewing Kit, Sheep Wool, Field Guide
CitrinneTea Leaves, Fairytale Baook, Philosophy Book, Elyos History, Quality Kerchief, Muscle Balm, Lily, Flower Wreath, Lovely Candle
SaphirYogurt, Roasted Yam, Training Weights, Muscle Balm, Fishing Bait, Utility Knife, Fancy Dagger, Playing Cards, Large Plate
TimerraDried Meat, Animal Treats, Strong Perfume, Quality Kerchief, Butterfly Net, Bear Carving, Antler Earrings, Playing Cards, Lovely Candle
MerrinDried Meat, Animal Treats, Sharp Chisel, Horn, Utility Knife, Bear Carving, Fancy Dagger, Antler Earrings, Field Guide
PanetteDried Meat, Sharp Chisel, Butterfly Net, Utility Knife, Fancy Dagger, Antler Earrings, Spicy Seasonings, Spooky Scroll
FogadoDried Meat, Desert Marigold, Horn, Flower Wreath, Antler Earrings, Playing Cards, Landscape Art, Lovely Candle
PandreoYogurt, Fairytale Book, Dragon Scripture, Antler Earrings, Playing Cards, Lovely Candle, Large Plate
BunetTea Leaves, Yogurt, Roasted Yam, Strong Perfume, Sun Visor, Desert Marigold, White Clover, Antler Earrings, Large Plate
SeadallDried Meat, Fairytale Book, Poetry Book, Elyos History, Quality Kerchief, Sun Visor, White Clover, Lovely Candle
IvyTea Leaves, Fairytale Book, Poetry Book, Philosophy Book, Elyos History, Fine Quill Pen, Landscape Art
ZelkovSharp Chisel, Poetry Book, Elyos History, White Clover, Utility Knife, Sewing Kit, Sheep Wool
KagetsuDried Meat, Training Weights, Muscle Balm, Sharp Chisel, Utility Knife, Fancy Dagger, Playing Cards, Landscape Art
HortensiaStrong Perfume, Quality Kerchief, Sun Visor, Lupine Flower, Flower Wreath, Cute Apron, Bear Carving, Lovely Candle
RosadoStrong Perfume, Quality Kerchief, Lupine Flower, Flower Wreath, Cute Apron, Lovely Candle, Large Plate
GoldmaryTea Leaves, Strong Perfume, Quality Kerchief, Lupine Flower, White Clover, Bear Carving, Landscape Art
AnnaTea Leaves, Yogurt, Sharp Chisel, Quality Kerchief, Sewing Kit, Utility Knife, Sheep Wool, Lovely Candle, Large Plate
LindonTea Leaves, Roasted Yam, Sharp Chisel, Fairytale Book, Poetry Book, Philosophy Book, Elyos History, Fine Quill Pen
YunakaTraining Weights, Muscle Balm, Sharp Chisel, Poetry Book, Fancy Dagger, Bandages
VeyleFairytale Book, Poetry Book, Elyos History, Chrysanthemum, Lentil Flower, Lily, Desert Marigold, Spicy Seasonings
MauvierDried Meat, Training Weights, Muscle Balm, Sharp Chisel, Chrysanthemum, Lupine Flower, Fancy Dagger, Bandages
VanderDragon Scripture, Quality Kerchief, Sewing Kit, Sheep Wool
ClanneTea Leaves, Fairytale Book, Poetry Book, Elyos History, Quality Kerchief, White Clover, Large Plate
FrammeTraining Weights, Muscle Balm, Dragon Scripture, Strong Perfume, Sun Visor, Chrysanthemum, Lovely Candle

One thing to note is that every character loves Spirit Gems. If you’re ever unsure of what to give a character in Fire Emblem Engage, or if you’re missing one of their preferred gifts, you can always fall back on a Spirit Gem instead if you have one.

Where to Get Gifts in Fire Emblem Engage

After unlocking the Somniel, you’ll be able to pick up items around the hub. You’ll usually find Pebble and Horse Manure; never give Horse Manure to a character, as they’ll hate it no matter what. On the other hand, Pebbles are a safe bet, though you’ll only get a slight friendship boost from it.

After chapter 14, you’ll unlock the Flea Market in the Somniel, where you can start buying gifts for Gold. The Flea Market inventory refreshes in-between battles, so you’ll want to check back frequently.

That does it for our Fire Emblem Engage gift guide. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

