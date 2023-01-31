Fire Emblem Engage Gift Guide: Best Gifts for Every Character

Image Source: Intelligent Systems

While you could just slowly build up a bond with a character by fighting alongside them, Fire Emblem Engage allows you to speed up that process by giving them gifts. Of course, you can’t just hand them out carelessly either; you’ll get the best results by paying attention to what they like. To help you out with that, here’s a Fire Emblem Engage gift guide to make sure you’re maximizing your bonds with each character.

Fire Emblem Engage Gift Guide

Character Gifts Alfred Training Weights, Dragon Scripture, Muscle Balm, Sun Visor, Lentil Flower, White Clover, Horn, Flower Wreath, Bandages Boucheron Fairytale Book, Poetry Book, Dragon Scripture, Elyos History, Sun Visor, Fishing Bait, Landscape Art Etie Tea Leaves, Dried Meat, Training Weights, Dragon Scripture, Lentil Flower, Flower Wreath Celine Tea Leaves, Fairytale Book, Poetry Book, Dragon Scripture, Elyos History, Strong Perfume, Quality Kerchief, Flower Wreath, Antler Earrings, Lovely Candle Louis Tea Leaves, Poetry Book, Dragon Scripture, Lentil Flower, White Clover, Large Plate Chloe Dried Meat, Animal Treats, Poetry Book, Dragon Scripture, Butterfly Net, Sun Visor, Bear Carving, Field Guide Jean Tea Leaves, Fairytale Book, Poetry Book, Philosophy Book, Dragon Scripture, Butterfly Net, Bear Carving, Fine Quill Pen, Field Guide, Bandages Diamant Dried Meat, Training Weights, Sharp Chisel, Philosophy Book, Elyos History, Fishing Bait, Utility Knife, Fancy Dagger Amber Tea Leaves, Yogurt, Roasted Yam, Animal Treats, Butterfly Net, White Clover, Utility Knife, Field Guide, Large Plate Jade Animal Treats, Fairytale Book, Poetry Book, Elyos History, Butterfly Net, Bear Carving, Fine Quill Pen, Field Guide Alcryst Fairytale Book, Poetry Book, Philosophy Book, Sun Visor, Fishing Bait, Fine Quill Pen Lapis Roasted Yam, Training Weights, Muscle Balm, Animal Treats, Sharp Chisel, White Clover, Utility Knife, Sewing Kit, Sheep Wool, Field Guide Citrinne Tea Leaves, Fairytale Baook, Philosophy Book, Elyos History, Quality Kerchief, Muscle Balm, Lily, Flower Wreath, Lovely Candle Saphir Yogurt, Roasted Yam, Training Weights, Muscle Balm, Fishing Bait, Utility Knife, Fancy Dagger, Playing Cards, Large Plate Timerra Dried Meat, Animal Treats, Strong Perfume, Quality Kerchief, Butterfly Net, Bear Carving, Antler Earrings, Playing Cards, Lovely Candle Merrin Dried Meat, Animal Treats, Sharp Chisel, Horn, Utility Knife, Bear Carving, Fancy Dagger, Antler Earrings, Field Guide Panette Dried Meat, Sharp Chisel, Butterfly Net, Utility Knife, Fancy Dagger, Antler Earrings, Spicy Seasonings, Spooky Scroll Fogado Dried Meat, Desert Marigold, Horn, Flower Wreath, Antler Earrings, Playing Cards, Landscape Art, Lovely Candle Pandreo Yogurt, Fairytale Book, Dragon Scripture, Antler Earrings, Playing Cards, Lovely Candle, Large Plate Bunet Tea Leaves, Yogurt, Roasted Yam, Strong Perfume, Sun Visor, Desert Marigold, White Clover, Antler Earrings, Large Plate Seadall Dried Meat, Fairytale Book, Poetry Book, Elyos History, Quality Kerchief, Sun Visor, White Clover, Lovely Candle Ivy Tea Leaves, Fairytale Book, Poetry Book, Philosophy Book, Elyos History, Fine Quill Pen, Landscape Art Zelkov Sharp Chisel, Poetry Book, Elyos History, White Clover, Utility Knife, Sewing Kit, Sheep Wool Kagetsu Dried Meat, Training Weights, Muscle Balm, Sharp Chisel, Utility Knife, Fancy Dagger, Playing Cards, Landscape Art Hortensia Strong Perfume, Quality Kerchief, Sun Visor, Lupine Flower, Flower Wreath, Cute Apron, Bear Carving, Lovely Candle Rosado Strong Perfume, Quality Kerchief, Lupine Flower, Flower Wreath, Cute Apron, Lovely Candle, Large Plate Goldmary Tea Leaves, Strong Perfume, Quality Kerchief, Lupine Flower, White Clover, Bear Carving, Landscape Art Anna Tea Leaves, Yogurt, Sharp Chisel, Quality Kerchief, Sewing Kit, Utility Knife, Sheep Wool, Lovely Candle, Large Plate Lindon Tea Leaves, Roasted Yam, Sharp Chisel, Fairytale Book, Poetry Book, Philosophy Book, Elyos History, Fine Quill Pen Yunaka Training Weights, Muscle Balm, Sharp Chisel, Poetry Book, Fancy Dagger, Bandages Veyle Fairytale Book, Poetry Book, Elyos History, Chrysanthemum, Lentil Flower, Lily, Desert Marigold, Spicy Seasonings Mauvier Dried Meat, Training Weights, Muscle Balm, Sharp Chisel, Chrysanthemum, Lupine Flower, Fancy Dagger, Bandages Vander Dragon Scripture, Quality Kerchief, Sewing Kit, Sheep Wool Clanne Tea Leaves, Fairytale Book, Poetry Book, Elyos History, Quality Kerchief, White Clover, Large Plate Framme Training Weights, Muscle Balm, Dragon Scripture, Strong Perfume, Sun Visor, Chrysanthemum, Lovely Candle

One thing to note is that every character loves Spirit Gems. If you’re ever unsure of what to give a character in Fire Emblem Engage, or if you’re missing one of their preferred gifts, you can always fall back on a Spirit Gem instead if you have one.

Where to Get Gifts in Fire Emblem Engage

After unlocking the Somniel, you’ll be able to pick up items around the hub. You’ll usually find Pebble and Horse Manure; never give Horse Manure to a character, as they’ll hate it no matter what. On the other hand, Pebbles are a safe bet, though you’ll only get a slight friendship boost from it.

After chapter 14, you’ll unlock the Flea Market in the Somniel, where you can start buying gifts for Gold. The Flea Market inventory refreshes in-between battles, so you’ll want to check back frequently.

That does it for our Fire Emblem Engage gift guide.

