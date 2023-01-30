Does Bill Die in HBO’s The Last of Us? Answered

Image Source: HBO

So far, HBO’s television adaptation of The Last of Us has been pretty faithful to the source material, but we’re starting to see some key changes pop up here and there. One of those is Bill’s fate and character arc. If you’re wondering whether Bill dies in HBO’s The Last of Us, here’s what you need to know.

Did Bill Die in HBO’s The Last of Us?

To cut straight to the chase, yes. Bill does die in HBO’s The Last of Us. In the third episode of the first season, we get to see how his relationship with Frank developed over a decade, and by the end of things, he decides to kill himself along with Frank.

Frank had contracted some sort of illness towards the end of his days, and requested that Bill crush sleeping pills in his wine before putting him to bed. Bill also opted to put the pills in his own wine, choosing to join Frank in death.

Bill’s Fate in the Game

Bill’s character arc in the HBO show is drastically different from what we got in the original game. By the time we meet Bill in the game, we learn that Frank is already long gone. From what we can glean from Bill’s words and a letter that we find later on, it turns out that Bill ultimately drove Frank away by being too overprotective and refusing to let anyone new get close.

Frank decides to leave the town, but ends up getting attacked by the infected. Instead of letting himself turn, he hangs himself. But not before leaving a letter for Bill, stating emphatically just how much he hated Bill by the end of things.

That’s all you need to know about whether Bill dies in HBO’s The Last of Us. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more news and information on the show and the game.

