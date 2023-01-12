Image via Snap, Inc.

There are plenty of arcade-like games on Snapchat that you and your friends can hop into, but it doesn’t do much in the way of revealing who they are. For something more thoughtful or fun, give Snapchat story games a try. It’s a great way to socialize on various levels, from surface-level questions to personal. If that’s exactly what you’re looking for, here are 10 of the best Snapchat story games to play with friends.

GIF Challenge

Got a folder overflowing with GIFs specially designed for reactions? Who doesn’t, right? Then again, you probably add to your GIF folder more than you actually use it, and playing GIF Challenge will give you the opportunity to grow it further. Most templates work like so: paste a series of GIFs as reactions under a series of questions and vote on who wins. At the end of the day, you get to dust off those obscure GIFs and add a few more.

How Would You Describe Me to a Stranger?

Someone’s perception of you changes depending on who you ask. For example, some may find you approachable while others do not. How Would You Describe Me to a Stranger? is a Snapchat story game that aims to solve that mystery. Pose this question to your friends and see how they respond, but be aware it may not necessarily be flattering.

Habits Questions

Snapchat story games are full of question-and-answer formats, each of which aim to ask questions on different topics. Some are deeply personal and others are surface-level, but Habits Questions is all about the day-to-day mundanity. You might find that you and your friends share a variety of little quirks most people feel aren’t worth revealing. Here are a few examples: Do you sleep with the TV on? What’s a guilty pleasure of yours?

Kiss, Marry, Kill

Kiss, Marry, Kill is nothing but dumb fun, especially if it involves more than a single friend. What you do is list three people—actors, fictional characters, anyone—then each person decides who they’d kiss, marry, and kill. It’s an entertaining game, for sure, but if you want to make it more interesting and chaotic, use a random name generator.

Name A Song That

You’d have a hard time finding someone who doesn’t listen to music; it’s an activity that’s universally loved by all. Not everyone enjoys the same music though, and even personal tastes change over time. Why not share your musical tastes with Name A Song That? It doesn’t necessarily have to be your favorite songs, you can also include music that you’re sick of hearing.

Random Questions

If you struggle with social interaction, get tongue-tied talking to your crush, or just want to know more about your friends, Random Questions can be used as a shotgun approach to socialization. All you do is create a list of, well, random questions for the other person, though it’s best if they do the same for you. Depending on your relationship, Random Questions can get pretty spicy.

Never Have I Ever

Never Have I Ever is one of those social games on Snapchat that can be played regardless of your relationship with the other person, new or otherwise. Construct a list of activities, and any time you or the other person hasn’t done something on that list, you take a drink. Of course, the most fun comes from alcohol, which means being of legal drinking age, though it can just as easily be played without.

On My Phone

If you’re past first name basis and those awkward conversations, and you’re ready to get a bit more personal, give On My Phone a try. It’s a game that revolves around answering a series of questions pertaining to your phone. Here’s an example: What was the last text you sent? Of course, it doesn’t have to get deeply personal, but it’s far more fun when you mix in questions with layers of nuance.

Funniest Picture Challenge

To be clear, this isn’t a reskin of GIF Challenge, though the outcome is the same. Unlike other Snapchat story games on this list, Funniest Picture Challenge typically calls for you and your friends to be more active. Rather than pull images from your phone (although you can do that), you have to take pictures related to the topic such as taking a selfie of your weirdest face or sharing the funniest animal photo you have.

This Or That

This Or That is definitely up there as one of the most popular Snapchat story games and for good reason. Considering Snapchat is a social media app and one of its selling points is meeting new people, This Or That is a great way to break the ice by comparing answers to specific topics, such as favorite movie genres and hobbies.

There you have it: 10 of the best Snapchat story games to play with friends. Keep in mind that you never have to play these games if a friend adds questions that make you feel uncomfortable. For more related content, check out our guide on what GTS means on Snapchat or get the scoop on the meaning of Snapchat emojis.

